All the remaining mail-in votes from Tuesday's primaries in Atlantic County won't be counted until the night of June 13, when the county Board of Elections will hold a meeting and watch them be counted by machine.

So candidates in close Democratic primaries in Atlantic City and Pleasantville will have to wait a week for a better idea of their chances at victory.

It can't happen sooner, because under state law mail-in ballots must be accepted through June 12, as long as they are postmarked on or before election day, Atlantic County Board of Elections Chair Lynn Caterson said Wednesday.

"Rather than constantly meet and handle maybe 50 ballots, we have an already planned meeting next Tuesday at 5:30 p.m.," Caterson said. "At that point, all the mail-in-ballots will have had to come in."

So far 6,000 mail-in ballots have been counted, she said. No one knows yet how many are still in the postal system to be delivered.

There are also hundreds of mail-in ballots that were collected from drop boxes in the final collection at 8 p.m. on Election Day to be counted, Caterson said.

There had been three earlier collections that day, and those ballots have been counted, she said.

On June 13 the board will also count provisional ballots that have been investigated and found to be valid, Caterson said.

Atlantic County Superintendent of Elections Maureen Bugdon's office must investigate provisional ballots before they can be counted.

Bugdon could not be reached Wednesday to see how many provisionals were used on election day.

People use provisional ballots at the polls when someone challenges their right to vote in a particular district, or when they have received a mail-in ballot but show up in person on election day.

In that case, the superintendent must first make sure the voter didn't also return the mail-in ballot, and she cannot start that investigation until after June 12, when the Board of Elections can report on everyone who returned mail-in ballots.

Atlantic City, Pleasantville and Mullica Township were the only municipalities in the county with local contested primaries.

In Mullica Township Republican Charles Muller is well ahead of his opponent, incumbent Republican Committeeman Christopher Silva. The vote there stands at 463 to 209.

But in Atlantic City Challenger Viana "Vivi" Bailey is ahead of Democratic incumbent Councilwoman LaToya Dunston by just 4 votes, with Bailey at 264 and Dunston at 260.

In Pleasantville the race for the Democratic nomination for the ward 2 council seat is just 17 votes. Incumbent Councilwoman Joanne Famularo has 356 to challenger Irvin O. Marino-Rodriguez's 339.

In last year's general election 73% of provisional ballots used were because the voter had received a mail-in ballot, Caterson said.