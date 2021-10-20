Atlantic County prepped for closer look at mail-in ballots

Results of 2020 Atlantic County commissioner race finally final Assignment Judge Julio Mendez accepted the results of a recount in the 2020 at-large Atlanti…

"If the staff determines, for example, that a voter voted for three, then realized they should only have voted for two, and put a big X and said, 'Not this one,' they are authorized by our vote last night to remake the ballot," Caterson said.

The original will be archived, Caterson said, but the newly made ballot will be able to be scanned.

"We are certainly hoping that the voters follow the directions on the ballot, in which case there would be no overvotes or unintentional undervotes," Caterson said. "You can do an undervote legally if that is your choice."

Undervotes are legitimate, Caterson said, when a voter simply doesn't want to vote in one particular race, for example.

Caterson had advocated for staff determinations to be examined by one Democratic and one Republican board member "to get another set of eyes on it." Democratic board member John Mooney argued that was not necessary, and other board members agreed.

If the staff members cannot agree, the ballot will be examined by the four-person board, made up of two Democrats and two Republicans. If the board splits on voter intent, the ballot will go to a judge to determine how it is to be handled.