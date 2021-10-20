Atlantic County prepped for closer look at mail-in ballots

MAYS LANDING — Overvotes and undervotes on paper vote-by-mail ballots will be carefully examined in this election, and if intent can be determined, the votes will be counted, after a Tuesday night vote by the Atlantic County Board of Elections.
It's a change demanded by Democrats after the 2020 at-large commissioner's race resulted in a tight margin of victory for incumbent Republican John Risley, of Egg Harbor Township, and a recount found additional votes that had been rejected as undervotes or overvotes.
Almost 10,000 of the approximately 25,000 paper mail-in ballots sent out for the Nov. 2 election have already been received by the board, Chair Lynn Caterson said.
The board voted to allow one Republican and one Democratic staff member to look at any ballots spit out by the scanner as uncountable due to overvotes or undervotes, and to determine the voter's intent. If the two agree on intent, they can create a new ballot that the scanner will count.
Overvotes happen when the scanner determines votes were cast for too many candidates in a race, and can be mistakenly caused by an unrelated mark or fold.
Undervotes happen when the scanner indicates a ballot contains no vote or too few votes in a particular race, which can be caused by a voter not pressing hard enough when filling out a ballot, not using the right color ink or circling a candidate’s name rather than filling in the bubble next to the name.
Assignment Judge Julio Mendez accepted the results of a recount in the 2020 at-large Atlanti…
"If the staff determines, for example, that a voter voted for three, then realized they should only have voted for two, and put a big X and said, 'Not this one,' they are authorized by our vote last night to remake the ballot," Caterson said.
The original will be archived, Caterson said, but the newly made ballot will be able to be scanned.
"We are certainly hoping that the voters follow the directions on the ballot, in which case there would be no overvotes or unintentional undervotes," Caterson said. "You can do an undervote legally if that is your choice."
Undervotes are legitimate, Caterson said, when a voter simply doesn't want to vote in one particular race, for example.
Caterson had advocated for staff determinations to be examined by one Democratic and one Republican board member "to get another set of eyes on it." Democratic board member John Mooney argued that was not necessary, and other board members agreed.
If the staff members cannot agree, the ballot will be examined by the four-person board, made up of two Democrats and two Republicans. If the board splits on voter intent, the ballot will go to a judge to determine how it is to be handled.
MAYS LANDING — It was clear from some of the hundreds of vote-by-mail ballots reviewed Tuesd…
The intent of voters was obvious in virtually all of the several thousand overvotes and undervotes examined by the board during the court-ordered recount of the 2020 at-large commissioners race between incumbent Risley and Democratic challenger Celeste Fernandez. Board members did not disagree on any ballots examined in the recount earlier this year.
The recount did not change the outcome of the election — Risley still won. But it did tighten the margin of victory from 381 to 332.
Risley's margin was only about 0.03% of the 140,000 ballots cast in the county in the state's first mostly vote-by-mail election, which was ordered by Gov. Phil Murphy to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.
REPORTER: Michelle Brunetti Post
609-272-7219
