Atlantic County officials propose new legislation to combat juvenile crime

Atlantic County's state representatives have introduced legislation aimed at addressing juvenile crime.

State Sen. Vince Polistina, Assemblyman Don Guardian and Assemblywoman Claire Swift, all R-Atlantic, say their proposal would allow police officers to identify and verify people under the age of 18.

The legislation also allows parents of juveniles to be notified of an arrest or incident.

“Following the decriminalization of marijuana and the changes to the juvenile justice laws, many law enforcement officers are being left with unclear direction as to what, if anything, they can do to combat some of the offenses and issues being caused by some juveniles primarily in our shore communities,” Polistina said in a statement on his website. “This new law will give some power back to the police, and hopefully help to quell any issues before they arise.”

Police are not allowed to arrest juveniles under 18 unless they have probable cause or show some sort of delinquency, according to current state laws.

Swift said kids today need to be reminded that "we are a country and a state that believes in law and order."

"No one wants to see a criminal charge affect the future of a young child, however we do have laws and rules as a society, and we must live within those boundaries," said Swift.

Polistina reminded people that juvenile crime isn't a partisan issue but one that affects everyone in one way or another.

“Hopefully, these bills will garner support from both Republicans and Democrats and help avoid situations like we’ve recently seen in Wildwood and elsewhere," said Polistina.

Polistina's chief of staff, Joe Berg, said the senator was referring to the unsanctioned H2oi car rally that left two people dead and several others injured last month in Wildwood.

Guardian said the legislation could be a tool to address concerns and complaints about large gatherings of juveniles as well.

"The hope of this bill is that law enforcement can be equipped with yet another tool to be able to quell situations before they turn deadly," Berg said in a statement.