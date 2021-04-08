Atlantic County may test early voting equipment on April 20 election

Usually the two types of elections are held on different dates, but Gov. Phil Murphy ordered that they both — along with any municipal special elections — be held April 20 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Bugdon said at the meeting that a pilot program is only possible because of the cooperation of the Atlantic County Clerk's Office, the Board of Elections and her office.

Among other things, the superintendent's office is responsible for voter registration and security of voting machines. The clerk's office prints and distributes ballots, and the elections board trains poll workers and counts all vote-by-mail and provisional ballots.

Bugdon would have regular poll books and eight voting machines on hand if the new equipment has problems, Caterson said.

But there are still many details to be worked out before election officials can say they will definitely proceed with the proposed pilot program.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"Not the least of which is getting an electronic poll book ready based on the State Voter Registration System," said Caterson. The SVRS has been criticized by elections officials around the state for having mistakes and being difficult to use.