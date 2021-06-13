Atlantic County issues traffic advisories his week for Ventnor and Egg Harbor Township

Atlantic County on Sunday issued traffic advisories for Ventnor and Egg Harbor Township.
A one-lane, alternating traffic pattern will be in effect from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday on the Dorset Avenue Bridge in Ventnor for county bridge work, Linda Gilmore, county spokeswoman, said. Traffic directors will be on site to assist. Motorists may experience minor delays and should plan travel time accordingly or seek an alternate route, she said.
A stop-and-go-lane shift traffic pattern will be in effect from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday on Ocean Heights Avenue over Miry Run in Egg Harbor Township, weather permitting, for county guide rail repair work, Gilmore said.
Motorists may experience delays and should plan travel time accordingly or seek an alternate route, Gilmore said.
For a complete list of traffic advisories on or impacting county roadways, visit aclink.org, Gilmore said.
Contact Vincent Jackson:
609-272-7202
Twitter@ACPressJackson
