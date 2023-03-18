LINWOOD — There was one contest for the Atlantic County Republican committee to vote on at its convention Saturday, and by a vote of 963-266, delegates backed Joe O'Donoghue for sheriff.

O'Donoghue, a retired law enforcement officer and an Egg Harbor Township committeeman, said he will restore law enforcement and public safety as the primary focus of the Sheriff's Office.

In other races, delegates backed incumbent Dennis Levinson for his seventh term as county executive, calling him "the godfather" of county politics; incumbents and newcomer June Byrnes for county commissioner, and Republican slates for four legislative districts.

Levinson was using a cane because of recent back problems, and said he can't run a marathon but "my brain is still working."

O'Donoghue criticized Democratic Sheriff Eric Scheffler for veering too far into providing social services rather than law enforcement.

Cherie Burgan, 45, an Egg Harbor Township police lieutenant and resident, had also joined the race for sheriff. While she didn't get the nod at Linwood Country Club, she was encouraged to run again in the future.

"I’m a newcomer, and I have enjoyed going around the county getting to know people with Joe," Burgan said.

O'Donoghue, who said five of his 12 children work in law enforcement, ran unsuccessfully against Scheffler in 2020.

Atlantic County Democrats hold their convention Sunday at Seaview Hotel and Golf Club in Galloway Township.

The convention backed Linwood Councilwoman Byrnes for the at-large commissioner seat now held by Democrat Caren Fitzpatrick.

It also supported incumbents Commission Chair John Risley, of Egg Harbor Township, for reelection to his at-large seat; and 3rd District Commissioner Andrew Parker, of Egg Harbor Township.

For state office, the convention endorsed 2nd Legislative District incumbents state Sen. Vince Polistina and Assembly members Claire Swift and Don Guardian, all R-Atlantic; and 1st Legislative District incumbents state Sen. Michael Testa and Assembly members Antwan McClellan and Erik Simonsen, all R-Cape May, Cumberland, Atlantic.

Levinson to run for seventh term as Atlantic County executive Atlantic County Executive Dennis Levinson, 77, is running for reelection to his seventh term.

"We have a new Atlantic County prosecutor in place and five (new) Superior Court judges," Polistina said. "We have two administrative law judges about to be confirmed Monday. ... We said we are going to focus on Atlantic County people and businesses, and we have done that every step of the way. We said we wanted to give the best constituent services, and we have done that."

The 2nd District covers most of Atlantic County, while the 1st covers Corbin City, Estell Manor and Weymouth Township.

Delegates backed 8th Legislative District Republican incumbents Assemblymen Michael Torrissi, of Hammonton, and Brandon Umbra, of Medford Township, Burlington County. It backed their running mate, Latham Tiver, of Burlington County, for the state Senate seat now held by Republican Jean Stanfield, who declined to run again. The 8th District includes parts of Burlington and Camden counties in addition to Hammonton.

Redistricting after the 2020 Census put Buena Vista Township and Buena into the 4th Legislative District, which no Atlantic County town had been part of in the past. It is composed mainly of towns in Camden and Gloucester counties.

The convention backed the GOP team running there, which includes Buena resident Matt Walker and Lisa Rayca for Assembly and Chris DelBorrello, of Gloucester Township, Camden County, for state Senate.

The 4th District seats are currently held by Democrats.