Atlantic County GOP endorses Polistina ticket, Grossman vows to run in primary

Grossman said he did not feel the convention vote would reflect the votes of most Republicans in the district, which covers 17 of 23 Atlantic County municipalities.

"You only have a contested primary when people in the clubs are not representing the opinions of most Republican voters," Grossman said of the committee members who vote in primaries.

When he ran against Van Drew for Congress in 2018, Grossman got 45% of the vote to Van Drew's 53%, doing better than expected in spite of a backlash against some of his statements. They included calling diversity “a bunch of crap and un-American” at a Republican forum.

Grossman got very little applause and even a couple of boos as he finished speaking to the convention and withdrew his name.

When Grossman ran in 2018, national and state GOP organizations disavowed him for some of his statements, said Keith Davis, chairman of the Atlantic County Republicans.

“This Atlantic County organization stood by him, and I think the organization deserves some respect in return so we can have a strong ticket,” Davis said.

But Grossman said the county organization only supported him once he won the primary in 2018. It had supported Hirsh Singh, of Linwood, going into the primary, he said.