Atlantic County Democratic chair calls for officials to not seat Van Drew after his attempts to overturn presidential election

ABSECON — The Atlantic County Democratic chairman on Monday called on Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi to not seat U.S. Rep. Jeff Van Drew, citing his efforts to overturn the results of the presidential election.

"Trying to overturn the results of the presidential election because one's candidate lost has significantly harmed our democracy," Michael Suleiman said in a prepared statement. "Peaceful transfer of power has been a cornerstone of our republic for 240 years.”

The Press of Atlantic City reached out to Van Drew’s office for comment.

Presidential electors are meeting Monday to formally choose Joe Biden as the nation's next president.

However, President Donald Trump has refused to concede the election and continued to make baseless allegations of fraud. But, so far, his team has lost all their legal challenges.

“Never before have elected officials so brazenly attempted to subvert our free and fair elections,” Suleiman said in the statement. “Even the U.S. Supreme Court recognized this as nothing more than a partisan attempt to override the will of the people. Congressman Van Drew has lost all credibility to represent us in Washington and should not be seated.”