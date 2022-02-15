 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Atlantic County commissioners to consider resolution on Kayan Frazier sex abuse case

  • 0

The Pulitzer Prize Board announced the special citation for Darnella Frazier.

NORTHFIELD — Atlantic County commissioners will consider a resolution Tuesday asking the state to investigate how its Division of Child Protection and Permanency hired Kayan Frazier after Frazier was fired by Atlantic City schools for inappropriate behavior with students.

Frazier pleaded guilty in February 2021 to one federal count of child exploitation involving sexual abuse and child pornography, and in July was sentenced to 20 years and one month in federal prison.

A group of mostly Atlantic City residents has been attending meetings recently, asking the board to pass an even stronger resolution. Among other things, the group wants the county to demand state charges be brought against Frazier to keep him in prison longer.

The unnamed child involved in the case was an Atlantic City elementary student Frazier met while a substitute teacher in Atlantic City. The mother of the child, whose identity has also not been made public, is suing the Atlantic City Board of Education, Atlantic City Mayor Marty Small Sr. and his wife, La'Quetta Small (who was principal of the school where Frazier met his victim), and other school officials over the abuse.

People are also reading…

Frazier worked as a substitute teacher in Atlantic City schools, including at the Pennsylvania Avenue School, between 2015 and 2017. He was dismissed for inappropriate behavior after La’Quetta Small found out Minor Child 1 had stayed overnight in his apartment.

But Frazier was later hired by the state Division of Child Protection and Permanency to work with children in foster care.

Included in the group asking for the resolution is Craig Callaway, a longtime political foe of Marty Small who is involved in lawsuits over the Frazier case.

Last March, Small filed a legal complaint against Callaway, accusing him of making untrue statements claiming Small and his wife allowed children to be raped by Frazier in their home.

Frazier is the cousin of La'Quetta Small, and for a time up until 2015, Frazier lived with the Smalls.

La'Quetta Small is now the superintendent of Atlantic City schools. 

The board will meet at 4 p.m. in the Stillwater Building on Shore Road in Northfield.

Kayan Frazier

Frazier

 Press archives

REPORTER: Michelle Brunetti Post

609-841-2895

mpost@pressofac.com

0 Comments

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Staff Writer

In my first job after college got paid to read the New York Times and summarize articles for an early online data base. First reporting job was with The Daily Record in Parsippany. I have also worked in nonprofits, and have been with The Press since 1990.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Watch Now: Related Video

Libya holds first-ever beauty pageant for chickens

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News