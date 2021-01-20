Atlantic County commissioners spar over resolution condemning Trump, Capitol invasion

A Democratic Atlantic County commissioner vowed to pack the next commissioners meeting with supporters Tuesday after the six Republicans on the board tabled a resolution condemning former President Donald Trump and his supporters over the Jan. 6 invasion of the Capitol in Washington.

“I’m going to pack the next meeting. All you had to do is vote it up or down,” said 1st District Commissioner Ernest Coursey, who represents Atlantic City, Pleasantville and part of Egg Harbor Township.

He and At-Large Commissioner Caren Fitzpatrick sponsored the resolution, which took its wording from State Senate Resolution 106. That resolution passed Jan. 11 on a 24-5 vote in the Democratically dominated Senate.

The county resolution would have been strictly symbolic, said Fitzpatrick, of Linwood. She is now considering rewording it to try to get Republican support.

