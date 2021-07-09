Atlantic County commissioners race recount will focus on undervotes, overvotes

A quorum of the four-member board — made up of two Democrats and two Republicans — will only be needed once the expected 22,000 undervotes and overvotes are ready to be hand-examined by the board, the lawyers agreed. If a majority of members can't agree on whether a ballot should be counted, it will be sent to Mendez to make a decision.

Mendez said he wants the recount to happen within 30 days, and will issue a consent order soon setting out the parameters.

The parties' attorneys disagreed, however, on how many of the undervote and overvote ballots should be shown to the public via an overhead projector of some kind.

"The issue of projecting all the ballots is a logistical nightmare," said Randolph Lafferty, the attorney for the Republicans. "With 22,000 involved in the process, to project each individually will take forever. We are going to be there for weeks if we do that."

"As far as displaying, there are about 800 overvotes," said Robert Herman, the Democrats' attorney, although others estimated them at 1,400. "We'd like to see at the very least the overvotes displayed so we can see what is going on."