NORTHFIELD — The Atlantic County Board of Commissioners passed an amended resolution on offshore wind Tuesday, eliminating a request for a moratorium on the new technology and instead supporting a new federal investigation and more public comment time on the Atlantic Shores South project.

"In light of recent events — the announcement of a federal investigation into the impact of offshore wind development ... I'd like to offer a few amendments so we don't muddy the waters," said Republican Commissioner Richard Dase, one of two sponsors of the resolution.

The board then amended the resolution to remove requests for a moratorium and to instead support a federal investigation by the U.S. Government Accountability Office into "matters relating to the potential impacts of offshore wind energy development” in the northern Atlantic between Maine and New Jersey.

The GAO is the independent watchdog agency of Congress. It agreed June 15 to conduct the review, which is expected to include effects on whales and other marine life, the fishing and tourism industries and more.

It agreed to the study at the request of U.S. Reps. Jeff Van Drew, R-2nd, and Chris Smith, R-4th, as well as two out-of-state Congress members.

The amended resolution also supported requests by several coastal communities for a 90-135 day extension on the time allotted to a public comment period on the 6,200-page draft environmental impact statement for the Atlantic Shores offshore wind farm.

The 45-day comment period opened May 19 and ends July 3.

Atlantic Shores Offshore Wind Project 1 and Atlantic Shores Offshore Wind Project 2 are proposed for a lease area of more than 100,000 acres, with the closest turbines 8.7 miles off the coast. Combined, Atlantic Shores South is set to be the biggest offshore wind project in the state, according to Joris Veldhoven, CEO of Atlantic Shores Offshore Wind.

There are also two wind farms being developed by Danish firm Ørsted, located about 15 miles off Atlantic and Cape May counties.

All seven Republican commissioners voted for the resolution, as did District 1 Commissioner Ernest Coursey, a Democrat. Voting no was Democratic Commissioner Caren Fitzpatrick, of Linwood, who is running for the state Assembly this year.

Coursey said he supports offshore wind but also understands concerns of some about the impacts of the new industry and wants the public to get their questions answered.

"Nobody has been able to prove (the deaths of whales) have anything to do with windmills at this point," Coursey said. "I'm more inclined to support asking for additional answers. I do not support a moratorium."

Fitzpatrick said there is an opportunity for the public to ask the federal Bureau of Ocean Energy Management about the Atlantic Shores offshore wind plans from 5 to 9 p.m. Thursday evening at the Atlantic City Convention Center.

"There has been an exhaustive application process by the developers," Fitzpatrick said. "Studies have been done by NOAA (National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration). It seems like when people aren't getting the answer they want, they want to keep asking questions."

She also reminded people of the effects of oil spills in the Delaware River on area beaches, where she remembered tar balls washing up in the late 1980s, and of the threat of offshore drilling.

"What do you want, offshore wind ... or oil rigs?" Fitzpatrick asked.

"I question the whole economics of wind power," said Commission Chair John Risley, a Republican who is the resolution's other co-sponsor. "A number of questions have to be answered — whether or not our economy, the fishing industry, is going to be damaged in some way."

A large crowd came out to express their views on the matter, with many speaking on each side.

Those in favor of offshore wind farms cited the jobs they will bring, the fossil fuel use they will displace and their impact on climate change.

Those against them talked about industrialization of the ocean and how that will damage ecosystems and wildlife, and effects on the fishing and tourism industries.

The Cape May County Board of Commissioners has hired law firms to help fight plans for offshore wind farms.

Offshore wind plans face other challenges as well. Ocean City and Ocean Wind 1 are fighting over permits to bring power lines from wind turbines across that community at 35th Street, and other organizations are also seeking to hold off the work.

On Friday, the anti-wind power groups Save LBI, Defend Brigantine Beach and Protect Our Coast NJ announced they filed with a state appellate court challenging a Department of Environmental Protection certification of the Ocean Wind 1 project.

In April, the DEP found the project proposal was consistent with the state’s Coastal Zone Management Act.

The court filing seeks to overturn that decision, and members of the groups said this is only the beginning of the legal challenges to be filed.

The Biden administration and Gov. Phil Murphy support offshore wind energy, seeing a means of reducing carbon emissions believed to contribute to climate change. Both have also cited the potential for new jobs in a clean-energy sector.