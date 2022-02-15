Atlantic County commissioners pass resolution on Kayan Frazier sex abuse case

NORTHFIELD — The Atlantic County Board of Commissioners passed a resolution Tuesday night asking the state to investigate how its Division of Child Protection and Permanency hired Kayan Frazier after Frazier was fired by Atlantic City schools for inappropriate behavior with students.

Frazier pleaded guilty in February 2021 to one federal count of child exploitation involving sexual abuse and child pornography, and in July was sentenced to 20 years and one month in federal prison.

A group of mostly Atlantic City residents has been attending meetings recently, asking the board to pass an even stronger resolution. Among other things, the group wanted the county to demand state charges be brought against Frazier to keep him in prison longer.

The unnamed child involved in the case was an Atlantic City elementary student Frazier met while a substitute teacher in Atlantic City. The mother of the child, whose identity has also not been made public, is suing the Atlantic City Board of Education, Atlantic City Mayor Marty Small Sr. and his wife, La'Quetta Small (who was principal of the school where Frazier met his victim), and other school officials over the abuse.

Frazier worked as a substitute teacher in Atlantic City schools, including at the Pennsylvania Avenue School, between 2015 and 2017. He was dismissed for inappropriate behavior after La’Quetta Small found out Minor Child 1 had stayed overnight in his apartment.

But Frazier was later hired by the state Division of Child Protection and Permanency to work with children in foster care.

Included in the group asking for the resolution is Craig Callaway, a longtime political foe of Marty Small who is involved in lawsuits over the Frazier case.

Last March, Small filed a legal complaint against Callaway, accusing him of making untrue statements claiming Small and his wife allowed children to be raped by Frazier in their home.

Frazier is the cousin of La'Quetta Small, and for a time up until 2015, Frazier lived with the Smalls.

La'Quetta Small is now the superintendent of Atlantic City schools.

The commissioner vote was unanimous, with Commissioner Ernest Coursey, of Atlantic City, recusing himself on the advice of counsel.

Coursey is the chief of staff for Mayor Small.

