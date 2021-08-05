Atlantic County commissioner race recount results expected next week

After six days of scanning more than 130,000 paper ballots through a counting machine, the Atlantic County Board of Elections has segregated thousands of undervotes and overvotes and will soon decide how many are valid and should be counted in the November 2020 at-large commissioner race.

Board Chair Lynn Caterson said Thursday afternoon she hopes to be able to say sometime next week whether the full recount changes the results of the race between incumbent Republican John Risley and challenger Celeste Fernandez, a Democrat.

"I can say every candidate will get additional votes," Caterson said. Four candidates vied for two at-large spots on the county board. Fernandez was 381 votes behind Risley for the second slot, which was a difference of just 0.03%, so she sued to force a total recount.

Caterson, a Republican, and Bill Sacchinelli, a clerk for the Board of Elections and a Democrat, have both looked at all ballots the scanner considered overvotes or undervotes, and were able to agree on recommendations to make to the board about how they should be counted, Caterson said.