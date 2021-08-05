Atlantic County commissioner race recount results expected next week

After six days of scanning more than 130,000 paper ballots through a counting machine, the Atlantic County Board of Elections has segregated thousands of undervotes and overvotes and will soon decide how many are valid and should be counted in the November 2020 at-large commissioner race.
Board Chair Lynn Caterson said Thursday afternoon she hopes to be able to say sometime next week whether the full recount changes the results of the race between incumbent Republican John Risley and challenger Celeste Fernandez, a Democrat.
"I can say every candidate will get additional votes," Caterson said. Four candidates vied for two at-large spots on the county board. Fernandez was 381 votes behind Risley for the second slot, which was a difference of just 0.03%, so she sued to force a total recount.
Caterson, a Republican, and Bill Sacchinelli, a clerk for the Board of Elections and a Democrat, have both looked at all ballots the scanner considered overvotes or undervotes, and were able to agree on recommendations to make to the board about how they should be counted, Caterson said.
"For example, on a ballot spit out as an overvote, because someone voted for three out of four (instead of two out of four), if you look at the ballot, you see the person took one of the three and tried to white it out," Caterson said. She and Sacchinelli agreed the whited out mark should not count, and so the two other votes should count.
But the board must vote on it and others, she said, for the votes to count.
The four-member board, made up of two Republicans and two Democrats, will meet at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday and Friday next week to vote on those recommendations.
Caterson and Sacchinelli each attended all six days of the scanning, as per court order.
Undervotes happen when the scanner indicates a ballot contains no vote or too few votes in a particular race, which can be mistakenly caused by a voter not pressing hard enough when filling out a ballot.
Overvotes happen when the scanner reads that votes were cast for too many candidates in a race, and can be mistakenly caused by a fold or mark on the paper not made by the voter.
In both cases, no vote is recorded by the scanner.
The majority of about 21,000 undervotes were, in fact, ballots on which no vote was cast in the county commissioner race, Caterson said.
"A great many voted top and bottom (of the ticket) and just skipped the commissioners," Caterson said. "I was surprised."
Last month, Assignment Judge Julio Mendez ordered the elections board to recount all ballots not already recounted in a previous audit and partial recount. That is about 135,000 of the 143,000 ballots cast in the election in Atlantic County, Caterson has estimated.
Risley was certified the winner, but his margin of victory was so small — just 0.03% of the total votes cast — that an appellate court ordered a full recount and sent it back to Mendez to oversee.
Fernandez has argued that mistakes in undervotes and votes by the scanner may have cost her the election.
A previous recount of 6% of ballots decreased Risley's lead by just one vote.
