Atlantic County candidates on tenterhooks awaiting final numbers

For the third time, Democratic County Commissioner candidate Celeste Fernandez faced a close election in a race too close to call hours after the polls closed.
It looked like she and her opponent, incumbent Republican Frank X. Balles, each had a shot to win.
She had 8,567 vote-by-mail votes to Balles’ 5,084, but Balles was ahead in the early vote by machine tally, 3,462 to 3,154. And, by a little before 10 p.m. with 62 of 151 precincts reporting, Balles was ahead in Election Day machine votes with 10,340 to Fernandez’s 7,186.
“It was worth it,” Fernandez said of her efforts, regardless of the outcome. “I brought the community together, and people who didn’t vote before gained trust in the Democratic process.”
Fernandez had twice almost unseated long-term incumbents.
Egg Harbor City Mayor Lisa Jiampetti, 58, had about twice the vote-by-mail votes (9,215) as her GOP opponent, Hammonton Councilman Joe Giralo, 59 (4,497).
In early vote totals, Jiampetti led again, 3,420 to 3,258. And, with 62 of 151 precincts reporting late Tuesday night, Jiampetti had 9,649 votes to Giralo’s 7,864 in Election Day machine votes.
There will be more votes-by-mail to be counted. The Board of Elections must accept all vote-by-mail ballots delivered through Nov. 8, as long as they were postmarked by 8 p.m. Nov. 2.
In the other commissioner races, incumbent Republican Maureen Kern, 65, of Somers Point, was facing Democratic challenger Jelani Gandy, 22, of Linwood, in the county’s 2nd District covering much of the Mainland area. And, with 62 of 151 precincts reporting late Tuesday night, Kern led with 3,797 votes to Gandy’s 2,121. Incumbent Republican James Bertino, 65, of Hammonton, was leading in his race against Democrat William Beyers, 74, of Hamilton Township, in the 5th District, covering the western part of the county. With 62 of 151 precincts reporting late Tuesday night, Bertino had 3,381 votes to Beyers’ 1,425.
And in the special election to decide the 2020 election for 3rd District commissioner, Democrat Thelma Witherspoon, 59, was ahead of Republican Andrew Parker, 44, in early votes and votes-by-mail.
Witherspoon had 1,858 vote-by-mail ballots to Parker’s 832; and 646 early votes by machine to 620 for Parker. She also had a lead with 1,835 votes to Parkers’ 1,259 with 62 of 151 precincts reporting Election Day votes late Tuesday night.
Witherspoon was certified the winner last November after getting 15,034 votes to Parker’s 14,748, but a judge decertified her win in January after Parker contested the results. The county clerk had sent ballots without the 3rd District race on them to 338 voters in the district who should have had it on their ballot. Since Parker lost by just 286 votes, the judge ordered a new election in March.
Witherspoon appealed, but an appellate court agreed with the Atlantic County judge, who ordered the special election be held at the same time as this year’s general election.
Fernandez lost her at-large commissioner race in 2020 to incumbent Republican John Risley by such a slim margin — 381 votes out of more than 140,000 cast in the county — a judge ordered a total recount after a partial recount of 6% of votes narrowed Risley’s lead slightly.
After the full recount, Fernandez still lost, but the margin narrowed from 381 to 332 votes.
The clerk’s race had no incumbent because longtime Democratic Clerk Edward McGettigan decided not to run for reelection after the problem with the 2020 election, which he said at the time was caused by inaccurate information provided by the State Voter Registration System.
