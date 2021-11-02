Atlantic County candidates on tenterhooks awaiting final numbers

In the other commissioner races, incumbent Republican Maureen Kern, 65, of Somers Point, was facing Democratic challenger Jelani Gandy, 22, of Linwood, in the county’s 2nd District covering much of the Mainland area. And, with 62 of 151 precincts reporting late Tuesday night, Kern led with 3,797 votes to Gandy’s 2,121. Incumbent Republican James Bertino, 65, of Hammonton, was leading in his race against Democrat William Beyers, 74, of Hamilton Township, in the 5th District, covering the western part of the county. With 62 of 151 precincts reporting late Tuesday night, Bertino had 3,381 votes to Beyers’ 1,425.

And in the special election to decide the 2020 election for 3rd District commissioner, Democrat Thelma Witherspoon, 59, was ahead of Republican Andrew Parker, 44, in early votes and votes-by-mail.

Witherspoon had 1,858 vote-by-mail ballots to Parker’s 832; and 646 early votes by machine to 620 for Parker. She also had a lead with 1,835 votes to Parkers’ 1,259 with 62 of 151 precincts reporting Election Day votes late Tuesday night.