Atlantic County budget on hold, awaiting rules on $52M in federal COVID relief funds

NORTHFIELD — Atlantic County is awaiting information on how it can spend the almost $52 million it has been told it will receive from the federal government’s $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan recently signed by President Joe Biden.

So while Atlantic County commissioners held a public hearing Tuesday on the $233 million budget as introduced, they postponed the vote on adopting it to a future meeting.

Under New Jersey law, counties cannot amend a budget once adopted, County Administrator Jerry DelRosso said.

The county is in line to receive about $13 million a year for the next four years, or a total of just under $52 million, DelRosso said.

The county is confident it can spend the funds to make up for losses in revenue and to pay for expenses directly related to COVID-19, he said. But it needs guidance on the details.

“In our budget ... we have $2 million in COVID expenses,” DelRosso said. “Then we have losses of revenue we are still waiting to determine.”

He said the county will get about $3 million less from the Atlantic City casinos’ payments in lieu of taxes (PILOT) this year, mostly due to the casinos being closed from March into July last year at the beginning of the pandemic.