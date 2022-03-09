Atlantic County Board of Elections prepping to train 900+ poll workers as it moves to Egg Harbor City

MAYS LANDING — The Atlantic County Board of Elections is moving to new digs in Egg Harbor City as it prepares for the June 7 primary and its three days of early voting required by state law, officials said Tuesday.

It also is preparing to train more than 900 poll workers needed to man the six locations for early voting and more than 150 locations for Election Day polls.

"We started moving Monday," Democratic Supervising Clerk of the Board Bill Sacchinelli said.

The board had been renting a floor in a three-story office building off Route 40 in Mays Landing but decided to move after the landlord's failure to pay electric bills almost resulted in a loss of power less than two months before the November 2021 election.

Previously, the board operated out of the renovated historic county jail in Mays Landing, a small stone structure where many offices were in former inmate cells. There was one meeting room, but it was nowhere near large enough for the extra staff needed in November 2020, let alone the additional space for proper social distancing.

Sacchinelli said the mailing address will be 2 Buffalo Ave., Egg Harbor City, NJ 08215. That is the side of the building where the main entrance will be, he said.

"We are working on keying, locks, security and all of that," Sacchinelli said. "Plus we are doing election prep for the '22 primary. ... We are trying to just get things coordinated at one time."

The plan is that the move will be complete by the end of the week, he said.

At the same time, the board has scheduled 19 classes of about 40 people each for training new poll workers, and another 18 classes for veteran poll workers.

Everyone needs training to deal with new electronic poll books and new machines for early voting, officials have said.

"So we’re looking at around 950 people to bring into class," Sacchinelli said.

Gov. Phil Murphy reappointed both Chair Lynn Caterson, a Republican, and Democrat and Secretary of the Board John Mooney to new two-year terms. They were reelected to their leadership positions at the meeting.

The two other commissioners, Republican M.J. Couts, of Hamilton Township; and Democrat Audrey Miles, of Brigantine, were sworn in last year to two-year terms.

Since then, Murphy nominated Miles to the new position of Deputy Superintendent of Elections in Atlantic County, and if the state Senate approves her nomination she will have to leave the board. The next Senate session is March 24.

A new Republican supervising clerk to the board, Bernadette Pacitti, of Mays Landing, was sworn in as well. She replaces Brenda Taube, of Margate, who recently left to take a job with the Atlantic County commissioners.

The board is moving to a rental building at 801 Atlantic Ave. in Egg Harbor City, near the Atlantic City Rail Line. The Atlantic County Board of Commissioners approved the $192,000 annual lease with S&T Realty LLC at its Feb. 15 meeting.

The board must have its list of poll workers, early voting and general polling locations for the primary finalized by early April, Sacchinelli said, under state rules.

Mooney said he'd like to see a new early voting site opened in Pleasantville, and the site in Buena Vista Township no longer used as it attracted few voters for the 2021 election.

Caterson said the county is allowed seven early voting sites funded by the state and now has only six, so she suggested simply adding Pleasantville.

No decision was made, but Sacchinelli said polling locations must be the same for the primary and the November general election. So any changes must be made quickly.

Early voting will be June 3 through 5, Caterson said. It is set by state law.

The elections board is responsible for recruiting and training poll workers, receiving vote-by-mail ballots and counting them as well as counting paper provisional ballots.

REPORTER: Michelle Brunetti Post 609-841-2895 mpost@pressofac.com

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.