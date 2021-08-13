Atlantic County Board of Elections increases early voting sites to 6

The Atlantic County Board of Elections agreed Friday night to set up six early voting sites for the November election, rather than the five required by state law, to give voters in the geographically large western part of the county an additional location.

The decision avoided the need to settle a disagreement over where the early voting site should be located in the 5th District — Hammonton or Buena Vista Township.

Democrats had wanted to put it in the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center in the Newtonville section of Buena Vista, and Republicans wanted to put it in the county's Family Center in downtown Hammonton.

Now an early voting site will be in each.

"The 5th is the largest district in Atlantic County, with over one-third of the (land) area," said Democratic board member John Mooney. "It's the largest district, not in voting population but area-wise."

So Mooney agreed it was important to have a site there as well as at the more centrally located Buena Vista. It will be in the county's Hammonton Family Success Center at 310 Bellevue Ave.