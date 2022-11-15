Atlantic commissioners introduce ordinance to buy new voting machines

NORTHFIELD — Atlantic County's Board of Commissioners unanimously introduced an ordinance to issue $3.4 million in bonds to replace the county's fleet of voting machines with new ones that create a paper audit trail.

The total cost will be $3.6 million, according to the amended ordinance. An earlier version of the ordinance had the total at $3.4 million, with $3.2 million to be bonded.

"We are really planning ahead," said at-large Commissioner Amy Gatto, the chair of the budget committee.

A public hearing on the ordinance will be held at the board's next meeting, 4 p.m. Dec. 6 at the Stillwater Building on Shore Road.

Gatto said the new machines will be used in 2023, which will give election officials and workers time to get acclimated to using them before the 2024 presidential election, when voter turnout spikes.

"We have been talking for years about upgrading the machines," said District 1 Commissioner Ernest Coursey. "The time is right."

The funding would buy about 325 voting machines to replace all current machines, including some extras to be used for training and for replacement of machines that have an issue at the polling site, Superintendent of Elections Maureen Bugdon has said.

The existing fleet of voting machines is more than 20 years old and does not create a paper audit trail.

The new machines do create a paper trail, and they are touch-screen computerized machines similar to voting on an iPad or other computer tablet, according to Bugdon.

The machines will be purchased from Election Systems & Services of Omaha, Nebraska, and are the same ES&S machines used by the county for early voting this year and last, Bugdon said.

The county already has a full fleet of ES&S electronic poll books.

District 5 Commissioner Jim Bertino said the state is helping purchase them.

"The state is funding (about) 50% — maybe 54%, if we do it at this time," Bertino said. "It's advantageous to us, the taxpayers."

Coursey said he found using the new machines during early voting easy and enjoyable.

The new machines were needed for early voting because they could be programmed to bring up any ballot for anywhere in the county, where the old machines could only bring up one specific ballot. Since there were just seven early voting locations countywide, they needed to be able to bring up any ballot.

"I've been very impressed again with early voting," Coursey said. "It's the easiest way in the world (to vote), but folks don’t take advantage of it."

Only about 3% of Atlantic County voters used the early voting option, which was available for nine days from Oct. 29 to Nov. 6.

"Now that you have early voting, folks need to use it," Coursey said.

Board Chair Maureen Kern congratulated Coursey, Gatto and 4th District Commissioner Richard Dase for their reelection to the board. Coursey is a Democrat, while Gatto and Dase are Republicans.