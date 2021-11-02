Atlantic City's Marty Small claims mayor's seat again

"There are a lot of people who played a major part in this night happening," Small said. "I'm just humbled and honored to continue to serve you as mayor of Atlantic City."

About the same time as Small was celebrating, Forkin took the stage at Bourré restaurant on South New York Avenue to thank those who supported him. He told the audience the final results weren't in and to be patient and enjoy the food.

Small became acting mayor in October 2019 when he was appointed by an 8-0 City Council vote to the vacancy left by former Mayor Frank Gilliam Jr., a Democrat who resigned after pleading guilty to embezzling more than $86,000 from a youth basketball team he cofounded.

Small hung on to his seat in March 2020 when Atlantic City voters rejected a referendum to eliminate the elected mayor position and replace it with a council-appointed city manager — a change that would have stripped Small of his powers as mayor.

Small then won the Democratic mayoral primary in July 2020. He went on to win a special election against Forkin in November 2020 to serve the remainder of Gilliam’s unexpired term. And in July 2021, Small won another Democratic primary in advance of the general election held Tuesday.

