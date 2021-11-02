Atlantic City's Marty Small claims mayor's seat again

ATLANTIC CITY — Mayor Marty Small Sr. declared victory Tuesday night, claiming his fifth election victory in less than two years.
Preliminary election results released Tuesday night indicated Small, a 47-year-old Democrat, was leading GOP nominee Tom Forkin in the Atlantic City mayoral election. With results from the city's six wards still being counted, but clearly favoring the incumbent, Small said both he and his slate of Democrats — Stephanie Marshall, George Tibbitt and Bruce E. Weekes — had been victorious.
Small announced his victory to those gathered at his headquarters just after 9:31 p.m. and with him leading his closest challenger, Forkin, 3,966 votes to 1,350. Those results included early voting and vote-by-mail-in tallies, which Small also appeared to lead easily. All results were unofficial. With few numbers being reported at the Atlantic County Board of Elections website, Small's campaign used its network of party supporters to collect and tally numbers.
Independent candidates Steven P. Layman, 66, with 528 votes was in third place, largely on his mail-in tally of 427 votes, trailed by Councilman Moisse “Mo” Delgado, 51, who had 479 votes. Daud M. Panah, 58, had 365 votes with Jimmy Whitehead tallying 216 votes.
Small celebrated the early results with his family and political allies at his campaign headquarters on Atlantic Avenue.
"There are a lot of people who played a major part in this night happening," Small said. "I'm just humbled and honored to continue to serve you as mayor of Atlantic City."
About the same time as Small was celebrating, Forkin took the stage at Bourré restaurant on South New York Avenue to thank those who supported him. He told the audience the final results weren't in and to be patient and enjoy the food.
Small became acting mayor in October 2019 when he was appointed by an 8-0 City Council vote to the vacancy left by former Mayor Frank Gilliam Jr., a Democrat who resigned after pleading guilty to embezzling more than $86,000 from a youth basketball team he cofounded.
Small hung on to his seat in March 2020 when Atlantic City voters rejected a referendum to eliminate the elected mayor position and replace it with a council-appointed city manager — a change that would have stripped Small of his powers as mayor.
Small then won the Democratic mayoral primary in July 2020. He went on to win a special election against Forkin in November 2020 to serve the remainder of Gilliam’s unexpired term. And in July 2021, Small won another Democratic primary in advance of the general election held Tuesday.
Small, who was first elected to represent the 2nd Ward in City Council in 2003, had long aspired to the Atlantic City mayoralty. Small has run for mayor multiple times, with his most recent loss coming to Gilliam in 2017, after his early lead on election night was eroded by mail-in ballots. Reflecting on his many victories since that loss four years ago, Small credited the people of Atlantic City for lending him their support.
Small’s supporters were in a celebratory mood. Among those cheering on the mayor was Small’s wife, La’Quetta, who recently experienced her own political success. Last week, La’Quetta Small was appointed superintendent of the Atlantic City School District.
While Small supporters at his campaign headquarters were enthusiastic about the early results, his victory was not unexpected. The ratio of registered Democrats to Republicans in Atlantic City is about 6-1, meaning any GOP or independent candidate would have an uphill climb to the mayoralty.
Because of the city’s Democratic skew, the other candidates on Small’s ticket were also expected to fare well Tuesday night. The Democratic at-large council nominees who campaigned with Small — Marshall, Tibbitt and Weekes — were facing off against GOP at-large candidates Matthew James Diullio-Jusino, Rizwan Khan Malik and Maria Lacca.
In the 2020 mayoral race, Small's campaign in deep-blue Atlantic City was hurt by Craig Callaway. An Atlantic County political operative, Callaway assisted U.S. Rep. Jeff Van Drew, R-2nd, in his victory over Democratic candidate Amy Kennedy in the November 2020 election. Callaway also assisted Kennedy in her victory over Brigid Harrison in the July 2020 Democratic primary.
Forkin told The Press that Callaway was not on his campaign's payroll, but that Callaway was involved in the race helping an independent candidate running to unseat Small.
The July Democratic primary saw tensions flare between Callaway and Small. Marty and La’Quetta Small ultimately sued Callaway, who was the campaign manager for one of Marty Small’s primary opponents, for slander.
Small previously has encountered electoral controversy. He has twice been indicted on election-related fraud charges involving absentee ballots, once after the 2005 Democratic primary elections and again after the 2009 Democratic primary. Small was cleared of all wrongdoing both times.
One of the main policy issues separating Small and Forkin during the campaign was how to respond to the extension of the state takeover of Atlantic City through 2025. Small said he would cooperate with the state, despite his initial opposition to the takeover, which began in 2016 due to the city’s dire financial straits and its struggling casino industry. Forkin claimed he would somehow continue to challenge state control, which he maintained was unconstitutional.
Forkin also argued that Small had failed to remedy the city’s financial woes as mayor. Small rejected this claim and said he was putting Atlantic City on the path to a better future.
"I'm never going to let my foot off the gas," Small said Tuesday night. "We're going to celebrate and do things for the city and its people that have never been done before."
