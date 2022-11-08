Atlantic City voters reject change to nonpartisan elections

ATLANTIC CITY — Voters rejected a switch to nonpartisan elections for their local government Tuesday, giving a victory to Mayor Marty Small Sr. and his supporters, who said the change would hurt Democrats and cost taxpayers too much money.

About 56% of voters said "no" to the ballot question asking if they wanted to move to May nonpartisan elections, giving up running as party members.

With 95% of the vote in, 1,469 voters opposed the election change. Another 1,146 voters were in favor of the change, according to the Atlantic County Clerk's Office.

Small and five members of the City Council opposed the change, saying it would empower Republicans and embittered Small opponents aligned with his political enemy Craig Callaway. They also said it would cost taxpayers money, as they would have to fund May elections as well as June primaries and November general elections for county, state and federal offices.

For many years, Callaway has been a get-out-the-vote organizer for Democrats, but he began working for Republican U.S. Rep. Jeff Van Drew, R-2nd, in his first re-election bid in 2020.

Four City Council members supported the proposed change, saying it would give more people a chance at getting elected and would lessen partisanship.

Residents voting at the Richmond Avenue School earlier in the day were torn about the public opinion vote.

Mathew Marino, 55, said he was all for candidates running as individuals rather than as party members.

“There would be more votes for who we wanted to get in,” said Marino, who usually goes straight down the Republican ticket when voting.

Marino said his main concerns are how his tax dollars are spent and education.

“The country isn’t going to be different tomorrow,” said Marino. “But everyone has the right to their own opinion.”

Nyla Rolle, 66, voted straight Democrat and said she did not support the move to nonpartisan elections.

Rolle said her mind was made up about the public question once she read about it.

“I think the issue of changing the election to nonpartisan is important, but we should just leave it,” said Rolle, who said she didn’t fully understand the issues being raised by the public question. “I don’t feel like it’s in the best interest of the community.”

Rolle said she hadn’t really talked to her neighbors about their thoughts on the public question, but that issues like diversity, which are important to Rolle, would not be improved by the change.

“I understand the conceptual ideology of not identifying people as a party, but it could be really dangerous,” said Rolle. “It could mislead people on who they’re voting for.”

Other residents like Jerry Dougherty, 56, said they were only voting to stop Donald Trump and his supporters from taking office.

Dougherty said she hadn’t voted for at least 25 to 30 years but started voting again recently. This will be her second election since she started voting again.

Dougherty wasn’t really sure whom she was going to vote for even as she walked into the Richmond Avenue School to cast her ballot, but she planned to vote for candidates who would do the right thing for the city.

“I like Small because he hasn’t stolen anything from the city yet,” said Dougherty. “He’s been doing the right thing.”

But Dougherty said just getting out to vote was equally as important.

“Don’t say your one little vote doesn’t count,” said Dougherty. “All those little votes are going to add into one larger vote.”

At the Uptown School Complex on Madison Avenue, Al Durney, 60, said he voted "yes" on the ballot question because elections were nonpartisan in the past.

“It has nothing to do with the current administration,” said Durney, who was content with the city’s current election system.

“It would be the same batch of people, just no coordination of parties,” said Durney. “You would just vote for who you liked.”

Derek Brock, 56, said he was overall supportive of the public question that would have brought change to the city, suggesting every municipality should have nonpartisan elections.

Brock said the efficiency of the Democratic Party in the area has been been falling for years now but that political parties shouldn’t matter when voting.

“This gives us the opportunity to blur the lines and vote for the best candidate,” said Brock.

Brock said a nonpartisan government would have a better impact on people’s voting decisions.

“We elect you and expect certain results,” said Brock, which goes for all candidates, from the local up to the state and national levels.

Brock said he believes sometimes people don’t understand the importance of voting in the midterms as much as they do in the primaries.

“I wish people could be more engaged,” said Brock.