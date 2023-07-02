ATLANTIC CITY — City Council is expected to vote on starting a consolidated municipal court with Pleasantville at its July meeting, to save money and increase efficiency for both towns.

The court would be run by Atlantic City, officials have said.

The merger, if approved, would be the latest example of small towns merging courts as a way to save costs.

"This is a means of showing support to our sister municipality, who approached us about consolidating," said Atlantic City spokesman Andrew Kramer in a Tuesday email response to questions.

"We see absorbing Pleasantville Municipal Court, which is a much smaller court, as a way to improve services and increase the City of Atlantic City’s revenue, without adding any additional costs to the taxpayers," Kramer said.

Council passed an ordinance on first reading on the consolidation in May, but then postponed the public hearing and second reading at its June meeting.

"We would like to request a one-meeting adjournment on this ordinance due to the promulgation of new legislation covering joint courts," said City Solicitor Mike Perugini at last week's council meeting. "The city has to take a step back and redo the financial analysis."

Pleasantville City Council also recently passed an ordinance on first reading to pursue the idea.

Pleasantville Mayor Judy Ward said she supports the idea but the two cities are still working out the details, including the effects of the new legislation.

Co-sponsors are Council President Aaron "Sporty" Randolph, Council Vice President Kaleem Shabazz and Councilwoman Stephanie Marshall.

According to the ordinance, the court would be called the Joint Municipal Court of the City of Atlantic City" and would be located in the same place municipal court is now located in the Charles G. Graham Public Safety Building at 2715 Atlantic Avenue.

Atlantic County runs a consolidated municipal court covering 9 towns out of the historic Court House in Mays Landing.

The Atlantic County Central Municipal Court, founded in 2022, replaced the local courts of each of its participating municipalities. Ten municipalities — Corbin City, Egg Harbor Township, Estell Manor, Galloway Township, Linwood, Northfield, Port Republic, Ventnor, Weymouth Township and Hamilton Township — ultimately decided to join the court.

But Hamilton Township recently dropped out of that system and elected instead to start a joint court with Hammonton. On Tuesday, Northfield City Council adopted an ordinance authorizing the city’s withdrawal from the Atlantic County Central Municipal Court and pledging its membership to the planned Hammonton Joint Municipal Court. It is the second municipality to opt for this new arrangement, coming two months after Hamilton Township left the Central Municipal Court for Hammonton.

The new joint court would be held on the property at 100 Central Ave. in Hammonton.

Atlantic City's ordinance authorizes Mayor Marty Small Sr. and City Clerk Paula Geletei to negotiate details of an agreement with Pleasantville.

Small mentioned the idea of starting a joint court with Pleasantville in his State of the City speech in January.

It will be considered again at the City Council meeting July 19.

(Staff Writer Chris Doyle contributed to this report.)