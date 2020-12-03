Atlantic City officials see progress in talks with state overseers

ATLANTIC CITY — The day after a clandestine summit between state and city officials, some in attendance said progress had been made toward strengthening the professional relationships involved in the complex political arrangement known as the state takeover, while others felt there was still work to be done.

All nine members of City Council and the mayor participated in a virtual meeting Wednesday afternoon with Lt. Gov. Sheila Oliver and other high-ranking members of the state Department of Community Affairs to find common ground as the various entities prepare for the inevitable extension of the state’s control of Atlantic City.

The meeting — which was originally supposed to take place in November — was initiated by Oliver, who also serves as commissioner of the DCA, the state agency with direct oversight of Atlantic City as a result of the 2016 Municipal Stabilization and Recovery Act. The takeover is slated to end in 2021, but Oliver and other state lawmakers have indicated a desire to extend Trenton’s oversight of the financially distressed seaside resort.

Although the meeting was not open to the public, the absence of action or discussion of official city business meant the forum did not run afoul of the state's Open Public Meetings Act, according to multiple legal sources.