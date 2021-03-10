Atlantic City mayor's attorney says lies about sexual predator will be countered forcefully

+3 Foley calls for state investigation of child predator who worked in Atlantic City school ATLANTIC CITY — Mayoral candidate Tom Foley is making a child exploitation case an issue in …

Frazier has been in jail since 2019 and is expected to be sentenced in June.

"Those people will learn lies have consequences," Jacobs said. "Mayor Small and La'Quetta will formally and forcefully respond to those lies in a matter of days."

Small is in a three-way race with Foley and Steve Layman for the Democratic nomination, and on Monday sent out a news release criticizing Foley for his support of President Donald Trump.

The campaign got uglier after Atlantic County Democratic Chair Michael Suleiman announced March 1 he is giving the "county line" position in Atlantic City to Small and his ticket of at-large council candidates, rather than giving it to whomever is supported by the Atlantic City Democratic Committee.

The county line is the first line on a primary ballot and allows municipal candidates to be on the same line as other party leaders, including this year Gov. Phil Murphy, who is running for reelection.

That move angered many on the committee who do not support Small. The municipal chair, Gwen Lewis, called Suleiman "a racist" for denying the city committee the right to choose which municipal candidates get the line.