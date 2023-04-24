ATLANTIC CITY — Mayor Marty Small Sr. has endorsed Democratic Jersey City Mayor Steve Fulop for governor and will serve as Fulop's campaign co-chair, the Fulup campaign said Monday.

"I've been a friend and supporter of Mayor Fulop for a long time, and he's done the same for me," Small said in a telephone interview Monday. "I can only imagine the possibilities if he becomes governor, for the city, for the county and for South Jersey."

Small called Fulop a transformational leader in Jersey City who will do the same for the state.

Small will focus on organizing Atlantic County and South Jersey for Fulop, the campaign said, citing his "sharp political organizing skills" leading Atlantic City and fending off campaign challenges and attempts to change the city's form of government and form of elections.

“After decades of Atlantic City struggling, Mayor Small is moving the community forward with major redevelopment initiatives, lower property taxes and improved services, and I could not be more proud to have him join our campaign,” Fulop said in a statement. “Mayors are on the front lines of government and have a tremendous responsibility to deliver what their constituents need every day — there’s no more difficult or rewarding job in politics. As Governor I will bring that experience as a Mayor to the State House and enact policies that support local government and help it deliver the progress that residents deserve.”

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.