Atlantic City mayor plans year-in-review speech for Monday

ATLANTIC CITY — Mayor Marty Small Sr. will give a State of the City — Year in Review presentation at noon Monday, the city said Friday.
Small will update the public on current projects and initiatives discussed in his 2021 State of the City address made at the beginning of the year, according to a news release from the city.
The public can watch Small's presentation on the city’s Facebook page and its website.
— Eric Conklin
