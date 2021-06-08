Atlantic City Mayor Marty Small declares victory in the Democratic primary

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Frazier pleaded guilty in February to producing images of child pornography with a minor who was in his care.

Callaway is also Foley's campaign manager. His mail-in voter drives in the past have swung elections in his candidates' favor, but Callaway's methods have been scrutinized and criticized.

Small challenged Foley to disavow Callaway, who he said is "a convicted felon who served a jail sentence for accepting bribes during his term as an Atlantic City councilman and is notorious in Atlantic County for his dirty campaigning and voter suppression tactics."

Small has denied anything happened in his home and said Callaway’s statements were politically motivated.

On May 2, a physical altercation occurred between Small, Callaway and another political organizer. The organizer, Deon Garland, filed charges against Small for assault and property damage. A probable cause hearing on the matter has been scheduled for June 14 in Atlantic City Municipal Court.

Foley's support of former President Donald Trump and U.S. Rep. Jeff Van Drew, R-2nd, has also made him a target of ridicule by Small.