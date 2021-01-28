Atlantic City Mayor Marty Small announces official start of reelection campaign

+3 Trump Plaza to be demolished Feb. 17 ATLANTIC CITY — When Mayor Marty Small Sr. gave his first State of the City address last yea…

Weekes ran with Small in 2017, when Small won at the polls but lost to Gilliam after vote-by-mail ballots were counted. He works in the Mayor’s Office as constituent services director, Small said.

Marshall has been working on campaigns and helping others get elected for 20 years, he said, and now it is time for her to run.

“I have worked hard to get to this point. I have faced a lot of adversity, similar to this great city,” Small said. “We’ve been knocked down a lot of times, but we get back up. We always have to reinvent ourselves, and I’ve done that as well.”

He said he won 65% of the vote in the Democratic primary in June, and more than 70% of the vote in the general election in November.

In addition, the change of government referendum Small and other city leaders campaigned against was defeated by the votes of more than 80% of residents.

“I took office under a cloud (of Gilliam’s federal investigation),” Small said. “In October 2019, people didn’t know where Atlantic City was going to go. There were a lot of doubters out there. I stepped up as council president (and then appointed mayor) and steered the ship.”