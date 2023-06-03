ATLANTIC CITY — Feuding Democrats on City Council may have voted down the city’s 2023 budget last week in a 5-4 protest vote, but now the elected officials are more sidelined than ever.

The state has the final say over the fate of the budget, so the council vote is not essential, a state representative said this week.

“Under the Municipal Stabilization and Recovery Act (MSRA), the State doesn’t need the City of Atlantic City’s governing body to adopt the municipal budget,” Department of Community Affairs spokesperson Lisa M. Ryan said Wednesday in an email response to questions.

The Local Finance Board approves the city budget, she said, and is scheduled to hear it June 14.

At-large Democratic Councilman George Tibbitt, who lost the council presidency in January after a falling out with Democratic Mayor Marty Small Sr., has said the May 24 vote was a “protest” over how the budget was developed between the state, Small’s administration and council members chosen by Council President Aaron “Sporty” Randolph.

Council Vice President Kaleem Shabazz, on the other hand, has said the opposition vote was really about Tuesday’s primary election, which will determine if Small’s allies retake control of council or if his opponents will keep control.

All six ward seats are up this year, and Democrats are so dominant in the city that the primary will effectively choose the winner in most wards.

In the budget vote, for the first time 4th Ward Councilman MD Hossain Morshed joined the opposition block of three other Democrats and lone Republican Councilman Jesse Kurtz, giving them a 5-4 majority.

The anti-Small bloc not only voted down the $225.8 million budget that included a property tax decrease but also passed resolutions asking the state to investigate claims of sexual harassment in City Hall and of city employees doing political campaigning during work time.

Ryan said Wednesday the DCA’s Division of Local Government Services has no investigatory powers.

“The Hatch Act (related to election activities on the job) is a federal statute. The allegations of sexual harassment are criminal in nature, which would need to be referred to the correct law enforcement body,” Ryan said. “DLGS advised City Council to contact the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office with any allegations.”

Two Democrats who voted against the budget and for the state investigations — Morshed and 2nd Ward Councilwoman LaToya Dunston — are up for reelection and did not get the coveted county line placement on the ballot that gives candidates a significant advantage.

Two other Democratic councilmen voting no — Tibbitt and Bruce Weekes — are at-large members who have feuded with Small, and their seats are not up for election.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office charged Morshed in March with falsifying voter registrations, making false statements to the FBI about interactions with prospective voters and submitting false unemployment benefits claims with the state Department of Labor and Workforce Development.

Small has not asked for Morshed’s resignation, saying he never comments on other people’s legal problems.

Morshed got the support of the city’s Democratic committee in his reelection bid at its March meeting, but after the federal charges were announced, Atlantic County Democratic Chair Michael Suleiman called for Morshed’s resignation. Then he replaced him with George “Animal” Crouch on the county line of endorsed candidates.

Morshed remains on the ballot on a separate line.

Crouch is the vice president of the city’s Dolphins youth football league, and Small is supporting him.

“All I know is this: I was very honest and upfront with the councilman,” Small said of Morshed. “I said to him, ‘A lot of people lined up to support you are no longer supporting you because of your current situation.’ It was my job and obligation to tell him that.”

After the budget vote, Morshed said he considers the mayor a friend, but he is tired of Small controlling everything.

Voting in favor of the budget were Randolph, Shabazz, at-large Councilwoman Stephanie Marshall and 5th Ward Councilman Muhammad Zia.

Shabazz wanted Small to call a special meeting and have council vote again on the budget, presumably to pass it this time and show the state and public they can work together for the benefit of residents.

But Small would not call that meeting.

Tibbitt, Dunston and Weekes have taken several public stances that alienated Small. They joined Kurtz last year in supporting a Republican for Atlantic County commissioner rather than incumbent Democratic Commissioner Ernest Coursey, who is Small’s chief of staff.

Coursey was reelected.

They also joined Kurtz in supporting a ballot question to establish nonpartisan elections in the city. The public question, which would have stripped power from the Democratic Party, failed.

In September, Morshed was charged with assaulting his wife in their home and with endangering the welfare of a child. The child endangerment charge was downgraded in January to simple assault.

Dunston has long been a critic of Small’s administration and has filed a $1 million tort claim, saying Small and other council members conspired against her in an illegal meeting unknown to the public and have harassed her in various ways. Small and others have denied Dunston’s claims.