ATLANTIC CITY — The Atlantic City Democratic Committee Tuesday night backed all incumbent council members running for reelection in November except 2nd Ward Councilwoman LaToya Dunston.

Committee members were angry over her support of a Republican for Atlantic County commissioner in November's election, so instead they nominated by a vote of 21-2 political newcomer Viana Bailey, 32, who owns a financial services firm called Capital Vi.

After the meeting, the committee also voted to censure Dunston and fellow Democratic Councilmen Bruce Weekes and George Tibbitt for supporting a Republican in last year's commissioner race.

Endorsement by the city committee means getting the coveted "county line," or inclusion on the Democratic Party's official ticket.

Dunston was at the meeting to speak before the vote.

"Have I stepped outside of party lines when I thought it was best? I have," she told the committee. "I'm going to continue to fight for quality of life, public safety, housing ... and I just humbly ask for your support."

Dunston did not stay for the vote and could not be reached for comment afterward.

The committee's vote does not preclude Dunston from running in the June primary.

The committee nominated three incumbents by unanimous vote because they were running unopposed: 1st Ward Councilman and Council President Aaron "Sporty" Randolph, 3rd Ward Councilman and Council Vice President Kaleem Shabazz, and 5th Ward Councilman Muhammad “Anjum” Zia.

Members also nominated Geoff Dorsey to run in the council's 6th Ward, for a seat now held by the only Republican on council, Jesse Kurtz.

There was another contest in the 4th Ward among incumbent MD Hossain Morshed and challengers Charles Garrett, Abusaed Asduha and Torres Mayfield.

The vote in that ward was 20 for Morshed, 3 for Garrett and 1 for Asduha.

Censured Council members Dunston, Weekes and Tibbitt also joined with Republican Kurtz to push for a ballot question to establish nonpartisan city elections last year. The question, which would have stripped power from the Democratic Party, failed.

Mayor Marty Small Sr. and five other members of council opposed the change.

The three had supported Republican Vern Macon, 74, to represent District 1 on the Atlantic County Board of Commissioners in last year's general election. Macon was challenging longtime incumbent Democrat Ernest Coursey for his seat on the board.

Coursey, who is Small's chief of staff, won. He is one of only two Democrats on the nine-member county board.

Tibbitt said at the time it was the first time he had endorsed anybody from the Republican Party.

Coursey at the time chalked it up to animosity against Small.

Dunston has long been a critic of Small's administration and has filed a $1 million tort claim against the state, claiming Small and other council members conspired against her in an illegal meeting unknown to the public and have harassed her in various ways. Small and others have denied Dunston's claims.

Small's supporters took control of the Democratic committee from supporters of get-out-the-vote organizer Craig Callaway, who is involved in lawsuits against Small and has long been his political enemy.