Atlantic City Councilwoman LaToya Dunston has taken a slim lead over challenger Viana “Vivi” Bailey in her reelection campaign to keep her 2nd Ward seat.

According to new tallies announced by the Atlantic County Board of Elections on Wednesday, the total is now 300-297 in favor of Dunston in the Democratic primary, with the incumbent taking about 50.3% of the vote to Bailey’s 49.7%. Board of Elections officials cautioned a small number of voters could cure their rejected ballots and change the result.

The advantage for Dunston was delivered by her strength in mail-in vote totals, where she led Bailey 167-81, winning about 67.3% of the mailed ballots.

Her strength with mail-in ballots has apparently compensated for a weakness at the polls, where Dunston trailed 84-179, getting 31.9% of the primary day vote.

The Board of Elections meeting was convened to assess provisional ballots and canvass later arriving mailed ballots. Before the board meeting Wednesday, Bailey, a financial-services company owner, was leading in her primary challenge over Dunston by four votes.

Dunston, though an incumbent, faced strong institutional headwinds in her run for reelection. The Atlantic County Democrats endorsed Bailey and did not put Dunston on the coveted party line, the leading column or row on a primary ballot that is awarded by the county party and that is considered advantageous ballot placement. Mayor Marty Small Sr. also endorsed Bailey.

Small-backed candidates lead in Atlantic City Democratic primary ATLANTIC CITY — Candidates backed by Mayor Marty Small Sr. have a slight lead in the 2nd and…

Dunston has been an opponent of Small for years, beginning when she unsuccessfully ran against him when he was a 2nd Ward councilman in 2015.

In January 2022, Dunston alleged in a $1 million tort claim that Small and his then-allies on City Council met at a holiday party where they conspired on how to remove her from office at a reorganization meeting. No action was taken to remove Dunston from office at the reorganization meeting, and Small denied the allegation.

Her feud with the Small administration escalated when she, alongside fellow council Democrats George Tibbitt and Bruce Weekes, supported Republican nominee Vern Macon in a failed challenge of Atlantic County Commissioner Ernest Coursey, a Democrat and Small’s chief of staff. The Atlantic County Democratic Committee voted to censure Dunston, Tibbitt and Weekes for their support of a Republican.

Dunston numbers among the ranks of what has been a growing bloc on council opposing the Small administration. Several weeks before the primary, Dunston joined with three other Democratic members of council and one Republican to reject the $225.8 million city budget Small had proposed by a 5-4 vote. (The council vote on the budget is a largely pro forma act due to the state takeover of Atlantic City, with final authority to approve the budget resting in Trenton.)

By that same 5-4 margin, council issued a resolution demanding investigation into sexual harassment allegations at City Hall and allegations that city officials campaigned when on the clock doing city business.

In other primary news, in a Democratic primary in Pleasantville's 2nd Ward, incumbent Joanne Famularo has beaten challenger Irvin O. Moreno-Rodriguez.