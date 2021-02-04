 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Atlantic City Councilman Jesse Kurtz to run in 2nd District GOP Assembly primary
0 comments
top story

Atlantic City Councilman Jesse Kurtz to run in 2nd District GOP Assembly primary

{{featured_button_text}}

Atlantic City's only Republican councilman, Jesse Kurtz, said Wednesday he will run in this year's GOP primary for the right to challenge incumbent Democrats for an Assembly seat in the 2nd Legislative District.

Former Atlantic City Mayor Don Guardian and longtime Atlantic County Commissioner John Risley, of Egg Harbor Township, have also announced they will run in the primary, June 8.

The 2nd District covers much of Atlantic County.

The two winners will challenge Democratic incumbent Assemblymen Vince Mazzeo and John Armato.

Kurtz, a technology professional, is an Atlantic City native.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

“I am born and raised in Atlantic City, and now my wife and I are raising our family here. I have a proven ability to work beyond party lines to get things done, and that’s what Trenton needs now more than ever,” Kurtz said in a statement.

Atlantic County Republican Chairman Keith Davis said it's difficult for a Republican to get elected in Atlantic City.

"It’s hard enough to win as a Republican in Atlantic City once. Jesse has done it twice, which is a testament to his hard work," Davis said. "He’s been a leader among young Republicans and will take the fight to Mazzeo and Armato as a candidate for the Assembly."

Kurtz said the COVID-19 pandemic has hit Atlantic County and its hospitality-based economy hard. Atlantic County has the largest year-over-year percentage decrease (34.2%) in employment of any large county in the nation, according to the statement.

“Our governor continues to rule by ‘emergency’ executive orders. The people of New Jersey elected our governor and Legislature to work through the challenging issues we are facing today. If our governor wishes to enact restrictions that prevent people from providing for their families, he must work with the Legislature so there can be an honest debate about the detrimental impact his orders are having on communities like Atlantic City,” Kurtz said.

Kurtz has made restricting short-term rentals like Airbnb a priority, and recently was successful in getting City Council to pass ordinances to control their number and set regulations for them in his Chelsea neighborhood.

Kurtz ran unsuccessfully for mayor of Atlantic City in 2009, when he was defeated by Lorenzo Langford.

Contact: 609-272-7219

mpost@pressofac.com

Twitter @MichelleBPost

0 comments

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Staff Writer

In my first job after college got paid to read the New York Times and summarize articles for an early online data base. First reporting job was with The Daily Record in Parsippany. I have also worked in nonprofits, and have been with The Press since 1990.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News