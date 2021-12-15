Atlantic City casino PILOT bills up for Assembly vote Monday

A bill to lower what Atlantic City casinos would have to pay in lieu of property taxes for five years will be voted on by the full Assembly at its 1 p.m. session Monday.

A5587, amended and passed by the Assembly Appropriations Committee Monday to match the Senate version of the bill, decreases the basic PILOT payment for all nine casino properties to $110 million in 2022, from the $165 million they would have had to pay had the original PILOT bill continued.

That analysis comes from an Office of Legislative Services fiscal estimate.

The Senate also is scheduled to meet at 2 p.m. Monday, but its bill list had not yet been posted on the Legislature's website by midday Wednesday.

Casinos also pay 1.5% of brick-and-mortar gaming revenues and 2.5% of internet gaming revenues in investment alternative taxes, which are used for a variety of projects in Atlantic City under both the original and amended bills.