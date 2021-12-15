Atlantic City casino PILOT bills up for Assembly, Senate vote Monday

The Assembly meets at 1 p.m. Monday and the Senate at 2 p.m. Monday.

Several lawmakers who voted to pass the bills out of the Senate and Assembly budget and appropriations committees, however, reserved the right to change their vote at the full floor vote.

One was Sen. Troy Singleton, D-Burlington.

“The disappointment in simplest terms, there are significant issues here and no one (from the casino industry) thought it was important enough to be here,” Singleton said. “I don’t like how this came about ... but I will vote yes with grave reservations.”

After the Senate committee hearing, Joe Lupo, president of the Casino Association of New Jersey, said the CANJ had submitted a position paper on S4007 and had been available virtually to answer questions of the lawmakers. But that availability was apparently unknown to the committee.

Again after the Assembly committee hearing, in which no one from CANJ spoke, Lupo said a representative had been in the audience.

Singleton said he voted yes to protect jobs.