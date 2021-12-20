Atlantic City casino PILOT bills up for Assembly, Senate vote Monday

Singleton said he voted yes to protect jobs.

For both sides of the aisle, state Senate President Steve Sweeney’s warning that four of the city’s nine casinos would likely close without passage of the new PILOT seemed to trump all other concerns.

“We made mistakes (in the original PILOT bill), and if we don’t fix them we run the risk of closing four casinos,” said Sweeney, who sponsored the bill.

However, Sweeney provided no proof that any casino would be in danger of closing without the bill.

State Sen. Michael Testa, R-Cape May, Cumberland, Atlantic, abstained in committee but said he wants more information before he votes on the floor.

“I’m very concerned about any casino closures. I agree with the Senate president that, as Atlantic City goes, that’s how South Jersey goes,” Testa said. “But I would like to ask people who have skin in the game different questions so we can properly assess what is going on in Atlantic City.”

Testa said such an important piece of legislation should not be rushed through in lame duck session.