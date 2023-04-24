City Council last week voted down an ordinance that would have required only cashless methods of payment be used for special event parking at Bader Field and other city-owned venues.

The vote was 5-2, with sponsors Councilman Jesse Kurtz and Councilwoman Loretta Dunston voting in favor, and Council members Stephanie Marshall, MD Morshed, Kaleem Shabazz, Muhammed Zia and Council President Aaron "Sporty" Randolph voting against.

Last month the same ordinance was tabled after some members of council said they didn't have enough information about the costs of the ordinance and didn't want to leave those without credit cards without a way to park for major events.

“We have no aversion to credit card payments, but there has to be a cash component as well. Not everyone in Atlantic City has a credit card,” Business Administrator Anthony Swan said at the March meeting.

Shabazz said the ordinance was intended to create accountability, and Kurtz said it was also about safety, "so people don’t have to handle (large amounts of) cash.”

The administration is seeking to add a credit card option for payment but keep the cash option open, said city Finance Director Toro Aboderin.

Atlantic City mayor endorses Fulop, will co-chair campaign for governor ATLANTIC CITY — Mayor Marty Small Sr. has endorsed Democratic Jersey City Mayor Steve Fulop …

The current cash-only system uses a two-part parking ticket, and she said she has personally been counting stubs and making sure the cash turned in covers tickets sold.

Aboderin said she did it for all of 2022 without finding any discrepancies.

Business hour limit passes

Council also passed an ordinance to limit business hours in sections of the city that generate a lot of police calls.

It requires businesses to close from 10 p.m. to 8 a.m. daily.

The ordinance grew out of discussions at the city’s Clean and Safe meetings, held every other Friday at 8:30 a.m. by council Vice President Kaleem Shabazz in council chambers.

Egg Harbor Township man accused of threatening muffler shop employees with gun EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — A township man was arrested more than a month after he threatened empl…

Lot given to Bangladesh group

Council voted April 19 to convey a property at 132 N. Florida Ave. to the nonprofit Bangladeshi Association of Atlantic County, to be rehabilitated and used as a community and outreach center.

The property is city owned and in disrepair, according to the ordinance, which says the group will pay a fair market price to be negotiated between the city and the nonprofit.

New ordinances

Ordinances introduced last week included one to spend $6 million in American Rescue Plan funds to improve city parks, the bulk of which will go to renovate Pop Lloyd Stadium; to designate the city's YMCA building at 1315 Pacific Ave. as a historic landmark; to regulate access to the area under the Boardwalk; and to prohibit smoking on the Boardwalk.

They will each have a public hearing and final vote in the near future.