Atlantic City awarded $759K grant to plant trees along Atlantic Avenue

ATLANTIC CITY — The resort was one of the inaugural recipients of New Jersey's Natural Climate Solutions Grant program, Gov. Phil Murphy's administration said Thursday.

The city was awarded $759,000 for shade tree and vegetation planting along Atlantic Avenue.

The city will plant 180 trees along 13 blocks. The trees will be planted by an experienced landscaper, and the city is working with the Special Improvement District to water and maintain the trees once they are planted, according to a news release.

“This grant allows us to continue our aggressive clean and safe efforts by reducing our carbon footprint while beautifying Atlantic Avenue in the process,” said Mayor Marty Small Sr in a news release. “We will be paving and installing new lighting on Atlantic Avenue from Maine to Tennessee Avenues this Spring, and will now have the ability to add shade trees and plantings to this project.”

The application was supported by the Atlantic City Shade Tree Commission, the Casino Reinvestment Development Authority, Atlantic Cape Community College, the First Ward Civic Association and the AtlantiCare Foundation, the news release states.

According to the state's Department of Environmental Protection, the Natural Climate Solutions Grant program funds $24.3 million in projects that create, restore and enhance the state's natural carbon sinks, such as salt marshes, seagrass beds, forests, urban parks, woodlands and street trees.

This project is funded through the state's participation in the multi-state program Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative.