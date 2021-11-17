Atlantic Avenue reconstruction project to receive $10.3 million in federal funding

"This administration takes residents' safety extremely seriously," Mayor Marty Small Sr. said. "And this is going to allow us to improve in that."

Greater Atlantic City Chamber President Mike Chait said he's happy to see the city is getting help from Washington to address a portion of Atlantic City he says has been in dire need of improvement.

"It's a big win for the destination after our banner summer and getting ready to welcome millions of people back to the destination," Chait said.

The award comes after President Joe Biden signed his long-sought-after infrastructure bill into law Monday.

U.S. Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J., in a letter sent to Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg in July, called for the department's help in providing federal funds for Atlantic City.

Booker highlighted his concerns about reforms geared toward climate change, and said the city, being a coastal town, should have traffic signal improvements made in preparation for potential emergencies.