Atlantic Avenue reconstruction project to receive $10.3 million in federal funding

Atlantic City will get millions in federal transportation dollars to reduce car traffic, add bicycle paths and improve the safety of nearly three miles of Atlantic Avenue.
The reconstruction project is set to receive $10.3 million in grant funding from the U.S. Department of Transportation, U.S. Rep. Jeff Van Drew, R-2nd, said Tuesday.
The project includes improvements to the city's transit, safety, drainage and accessibility features. Atlantic, Arctic and Pacific avenues will benefit from the funding, Van Drew said.
"For far too long, South Jersey has been neglected in receiving adequate funding for its dire infrastructure needs. I have advocated for this project since I was elected to Congress, and it has been long awaited by Atlantic City. This project will not only bring safety improvements to Atlantic City but will revitalize the city's small businesses that depend on Atlantic, Arctic and Pacific avenues," Van Drew said in a statement.
Dubbed the "Atlantic City Corridor Revitalization & Safety Project," the plan would address infrastructure issues such as draining and traffic. It also would update one of Atlantic City's largest roads with upgraded, LED street lights and improve traffic signals, and create opportunities to further enhance safety features, such as surveillance cameras and traffic light synchronization.
"This administration takes residents' safety extremely seriously," Mayor Marty Small Sr. said. "And this is going to allow us to improve in that."
ATLANTIC CITY — Ordinances to accept about $2 million in state and federal funding for the f…
Greater Atlantic City Chamber President Mike Chait said he's happy to see the city is getting help from Washington to address a portion of Atlantic City he says has been in dire need of improvement.
"It's a big win for the destination after our banner summer and getting ready to welcome millions of people back to the destination," Chait said.
The award comes after President Joe Biden signed his long-sought-after infrastructure bill into law Monday.
U.S. Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J., in a letter sent to Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg in July, called for the department's help in providing federal funds for Atlantic City.
Booker highlighted his concerns about reforms geared toward climate change, and said the city, being a coastal town, should have traffic signal improvements made in preparation for potential emergencies.
"If approved, this project will help Atlantic City achieve many of its fundamental goals of stimulating local economic development, reducing travel delays, improving quality of life, increasing safety for drivers and pedestrians, reducing greenhouse gas emissions and enhancing the region’s transportation infrastructure," Booker wrote.
ATLANTIC CITY — Atlantic City is going off its diet.
Most notably considered by the city are plans to enact a controversial "road diet" along Atlantic Avenue.
The city is considering a plan to shrink Atlantic from four lanes to two, in a bid to control traffic and thwart potential accidents. According to police documents, 350 accidents were reported on Atlantic Avenue in 2019, resulting in 84 injuries and two deaths, Booker wrote.
City Council on Nov. 10, in a 4-3 vote, opposed the road diet project, but was expected to approve it during its meeting Wednesday night.
The plan has received unfavorable reviews from residents, who are concerned about traffic being distributed to other roads.
"It's a fair point," said Chait, regarding resident concerns. He added he couldn't provide further comment on the project's logistics.
Contact Eric Conklin:
609-272-7261
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.