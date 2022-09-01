 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Anthony Garreffi sworn in as Sea Isle City's new police chief

Capt. Anthony Garreffi Jr. was officially sworn in as chief of the Sea Isle City Police Department on Thursday.

Mayor Leonard Desiderio administered the oath of office to Garreffi at City Hall, where Garreffi's relatives, members of the public and more witnessed the ceremony.

Garreffi has led the department since former Chief Thomas McQuillen retired at the beginning of the year. Garreffi also served as officer in charge before McQuillen was appointed chief in 2018.

Garreffi joined the Police Department as a seasonal officer in 1998 after completing Class II officer training at the Cape May County Police Academy.

In 2000, he attended the Atlantic County Police Academy before serving with the Atlantic County Sheriff’s Office for one year. In 2001, Garreffi returned to Sea Isle as a full-time patrolman. He was promoted to sergeant in 2007, lieutenant in 2010 and captain in 2014; and he served on the city’s SWAT team from 2006 to 2014, according to city officials.

As head of the Police Department, Garreffi will manage day-to-day public safety operations in the community, including overseeing the city's Division of Emergency Medical Services, Fire Department and Office of Emergency Management.

Contact John Russo: 609-272-7184

jrusso@pressofac.com

Twitter: @ACPress_Russo

