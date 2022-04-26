Anonymous flyers rile Ocean City candidate

OCEAN CITY — On the debate stage Monday, the political opponents in Ocean City’s May 10 nonpartisan election remained amiable even where there was disagreement.

After the event, things looked different.

Someone had placed slips of paper on windshields of cars parked around Ocean City High School, where the event was held, criticizing City Council member Tom Rotondi, one of the candidates in the debate.

Rotondi is a ward councilman and is running for one of three at-large seats. If he falls short, he will retain his current council seat representing the 2nd Ward.

“Tom Rotondi says he ‘retired’ from law enforcement. The state says he ‘resigned not in good standing!’ Tell the truth Tom,” read the papers.

In response to the flyers, Rotondi said after the debate that the matter had been resolved. He explained how he was called back to active military service in 2005, and so left his job with the state Department of Corrections. He said he inadvertently failed to return a protective vest, but he has since paid the vest off. The value was $2,500, he said.

Rotondi confronted both Mayor Jay Gillian and Council member Pete Madden about the flyers. Both said they knew nothing about them or who placed them on cars, but Rotondi countered that the flyers were placed by members of their campaign.

There was no way to determine who placed the flyers, but they were put on cars while the debate was in progress. Madden said Tuesday he didn't know anything about the flyers or about the accusations they contained.

Also contacted Tuesday, Gillian said he did not know the source of the flyer, and added he does not approve of that kind of campaigning.

While Ocean City’s campaigns are nonpartisan, Madden and two other candidates are running as a ticket, and are aligned with the incumbent mayor over challenger Keith Hartzell. Rotondi has said he is running his own campaign, separate from other candidates.

As the crowd filtered out after an hourlong debate between the candidates for mayor and another hour on the council race, Rotondi and Gillian faced off in the aisle. Both spoke quietly but were clearly audible from several feet away. Each accused the other of dishonesty.

Legally, election campaigns may not put out anonymous material. Campaign flyers and other statements must have a line indicating who ordered it and who paid for it. This just had block letters on plain white paper, which appeared to be half of an 8½-by-11-inch letter-sized paper.

Even if Madden or Gillian did not place the flyers, Rotondi told them separately, they should find out who did.

“It was your people,” Rotondi told Gillian.

Later, Rotondi said he has kept his election campaign polite but promised a more aggressive effort after seeing the flyers.

“The kid gloves are off,” he said.

Rotondi's campaign materials cite his work with the Lower Township Police Department and with the Department of Corrections, stating he retired from law enforcement.

Rotondi's LinkedIn page indicates he was in the Army from 1997 until 2000, served a year and a half with the Lower Township police and spent three years and six months as a corrections officer. His current job is listed as an employee benefits specialist.

