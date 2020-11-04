Andy Kim declared winner in New Jersey's 3rd Congressional District

A former national security aide under President Barack Obama, Kim has proven a prolific fundraiser, especially for a freshman. He's raised more than $4 million since joining Congress, and had $3.5 million in campaign cash at the end of June, according to federal filings.

Earlier Tuesday, Kim appeared with Gov. Phil Murphy outside his headquarters in Willingboro and reflected on the difference campaigning this year from two years ago.

"First time around, I wasn't sure I could pull it off," Kim said. "I find it to be really rewarding this time around to talk about what it is I've been working on, work that I'm doing as the only member of Congress from New Jersey to serve on the Small Business Committee. I serve on the select Committee on the Coronavirus Crisis. I've really tried to deliver for this community."

He said the issues he ran on the first time had only grown more important in the last two years, and crossed party lines throughout his district.

"We are experiencing a health crisis every moment of our lives right now," he said. "What is at stake is so clear and present to me right now."