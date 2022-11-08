Alexander, Van Drew vote at local polling places, focus on outreach

Democratic 2nd Congressional District challenger Tim Alexander was up and out at dawn on Election Day, accompanied by family members, and voting with his wife Anna in the Smithville Community Center near his home in Galloway Township.

At about noon, the man he is trying to unseat — U.S. Rep. Jeff Van Drew, R-2nd — voted in the Ocean View Fire Company on Route 9 Tuesday at about noon, then planned to go target shooting with aide Christopher Chin, a former Marine and shooting instructor.

"Before I used to do dentistry (on Election Days)," retired dentist Van Drew said as he arrived to vote. "I replaced it with shooting with Chris."

Both candidates, however, were still working to get the vote out. Van Drew, as he does every year, would be working the phones making sure Republicans did their part at the polls.

And Alexander planned a full day of visits to polling places and to encourage Democratic enthusiasm.

Alexander, a civil rights attorney and former police officer, said he was proud of how he ran his campaign.

"I tried not to go negative on my opponent, I only talked about his accomplishments or lack thereof, ... but I didn't go in on personal attacks," Alexander said. "We showed how politics should work. You convey your message and let people decide, and encourage them to participate."

Alexander said he stayed positive with his message of economic development, protection of women's reproductive rights, protecting pre-K to 12 public education as well as Medicare, and providing funding for better training of police.

Van Drew said his message has remained consistent: America needs to return to strength with secure borders and elections, and a strong military and support for police.

Voters greeted Van Drew at his polling place as an old friend.

"My daughter used to make his sandwiches at the Subway," said Susan Brown, of Dennis Township, the mother of 10. "Now she's an ammo tech in the U.S. Marines."

Daughter Marissa Modica is about to get the Navy Marine Corps Achievement Medal, Brown said.

She showed Van Drew pictures of Modica, then had her picture taken with Van Drew and youngest children Michael Brown, 22, and Rosie Brown, 21.

"I love Jeff Van Drew, he's my guy," said Jon Gansert, 28, of Dennis Township after he voted. "I've known him many years. He fights for Cape May County."

Van Drew was first elected as a conservative Democrat in 2018 but changed parties to the GOP after refusing to vote to impeach President Donald Trump. His name has been floated as a potential vice presidential candidate for Trump if Trump runs again in 2024.

Trump has said he will make a major announcement Nov. 15, and Van Drew expects him to say he is running again.

At Galloway opinions were more split.

Rachel Campbell said she came out to support Alexander, and voted Democratic all the way.

"We have to get Democrats in so they can work together," Campbell said. "It's got to be all or none. Bipartisanship doesn't work."

But Peter MacDonald, of Galloway Township, said he was an independent voter for common sense, which he no longer finds with the Democrats.

"I'm conservative fiscally and liberal socially," MacDonald said. But he said Democrats, and particularly President Biden, have gone too far on social issues as well.

"The world is completely upside down," MacDonald said. "This is not the Democratic Party I grew up with."