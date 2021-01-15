After COVID-19 outbreaks, NJ lawmakers want state to develop plans for nursing homes

TRENTON — A new bill in the Legislature will require the state to develop an infection prevention and control plan for nursing homes after the COVID-19 pandemic devastated long-term care facilities last year.

“While it is true that the pandemic was unprecedented, the tragic fact is that nursing homes were unprepared and unequipped to control the spread of the infection or mitigate its consequences,” said state Sen. Joe Vitale, D-Middlesex, chair of the Senate health committee. “The pandemic revealed cracks in the system that left our most vulnerable populations exposed to a deadly virus. A statewide assessment will help provide the information we need to put in place infection control and prevention practices to better protect the health and safety of the residents and workers in New Jersey’s long-term care facilities.”

The bill was one of two related to nursing homes, sponsored by Senate President Steve Sweeney and Vitale, that were advanced Thursday by the Senate Health, Human Services and Senior Citizens Committee.

In the past 10 months, there have been 1,193 COVID-19 outbreaks in long-term care facilities in New Jersey, with 428 active outbreaks. State data show 7,640 of the 18,162 confirmed COVID-19-related deaths statewide as of Thursday were residents and staff of long-term care facilities.