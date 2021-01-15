After COVID-19 outbreaks, NJ lawmakers want state to develop plans for nursing homes

TRENTON — A new bill in the Legislature will require the state to develop an infection prevention and control plan for nursing homes after the COVID-19 pandemic devastated long-term care facilities last year.
“While it is true that the pandemic was unprecedented, the tragic fact is that nursing homes were unprepared and unequipped to control the spread of the infection or mitigate its consequences,” said state Sen. Joe Vitale, D-Middlesex, chair of the Senate health committee. “The pandemic revealed cracks in the system that left our most vulnerable populations exposed to a deadly virus. A statewide assessment will help provide the information we need to put in place infection control and prevention practices to better protect the health and safety of the residents and workers in New Jersey’s long-term care facilities.”
The bill was one of two related to nursing homes, sponsored by Senate President Steve Sweeney and Vitale, that were advanced Thursday by the Senate Health, Human Services and Senior Citizens Committee.
In the past 10 months, there have been 1,193 COVID-19 outbreaks in long-term care facilities in New Jersey, with 428 active outbreaks. State data show 7,640 of the 18,162 confirmed COVID-19-related deaths statewide as of Thursday were residents and staff of long-term care facilities.
WASHINGTON — Facing a slower-than-hoped coronavirus vaccine rollout, the Trump administratio…
The first bill requires the New Jersey Department of Health to assess infection control and prevention policies and develop a statewide plan to improve existing systems. The second will have state health officials develop infectious disease instructional programs for nurses who work in long-term care facilities.
“We need a long-term strategy to ensure the nursing home industry in New Jersey is focused on the safety of residents and caregivers as well as the quality of services the facilities provide,” said Sweeney, D-Salem, Gloucester, Cumberland. “This strategy should include design and construction standards for new facilities and for those undergoing significant modifications. The infrastructure has to promote and facilitate safe conditions so the practices and procedures are effective.”
The legislators cited a Manatt Health review of the state's long-term care industry showing one-third of New Jersey nursing homes were cited for infection control deficiencies in 2017. The state's improvement plan would incorporate best practices from other states and establish specific goals and timelines.
The first bill includes requiring a census of the state's nursing home beds, a survey of their HVAC systems, a study of the use of specific features that could increase infection control and prevention, and other recommendations of the New Jersey Task Force on Long-Term Care Quality and Safety. The companion bill also would review the certification curriculum for certified nurse aides and to work with the long-term care industry to develop a pilot program to develop standards for their professional advancement.
Contact: 609-272-7251
Twitter @clairelowe
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.