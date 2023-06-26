The Atlantic City Housing Authority has not followed federal rules for years in most of its operations, including how public housing residents residents are chosen, how their rent is calculated and collected, and how public health and security issues are handled, according to a recently released federal compliance review.
Perhaps most disturbingly, it has not tested children living in its complexes for lead-based paint poisoning or taken steps to address any problems found, as required by law. It also has not followed rules on required criminal background checks or sexual offender background checks.
And it has not kept security deposits in interest-bearing accounts, as required under state law, the report said.
The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development conducted the review in March, listing its findings and corrective actions for each.
People are also reading…
On Thursday the authority's new Executive Director Matt Doherty told its board of directors the results came in and they outline corrective actions that make a lot of common sense.
"There is nothing in this I would take issue with or think that they got wrong," Doherty said to the board. "The good thing is it also gives us a road map forward to make sure we are in compliance with HUD rules and regulations."
Doherty, who started his job in early May, provided The Press of Atlantic City a copy of the compliance review, which said the findings must be used as a foundation to improve or the authority could lose its ability to function independently.
It also is posted on the authority's web site.
On Monday Doherty said he is still working with HUD and staff members to determine which actions should be taken first.
"We're going to fully implement everything in the report," Doherty said. "I don't know the exact time frame yet."
HUD warned in the report that ACHA’s inability or refusal to take serious and immediate remedial actions "may eventually lead to HUD making a determination of ACHA’s default under (federal law) and/or breach of ACHA’s Annual Contribution Contracts ... ."
HUD listed 42 violations of its Public Housing rules and 18 violations of its Housing Choice Voucher program rules in the report.
ACHA's failure to have adequate internal procedures in place for tenant selection, resident transfers, unit turnaround, or leasing has resulted in the wait list being closed for the elderly and family development units, the report said.
"ACHA has not actively leased available units since 2020," the report said. "Instead, ACHA is only transferring existing tenants and only increasing the overall number of vacant units."
As part of the assessment, HUD representatives discussed policies and procedures with key ACHA staff, reviewed documents and financial records, interviewed staff and members of the Board of Commissioners, sampled unit inspections, and took a site tour, the report said.
The Board of Directors of the authority has not provided adequate oversight of the agency, the report said, and made several recommendations regarding the board:
- Find ways to improve Board transparency;
- Provide training to develop Board capacity in critical functions, including HUD’s Lead the Way training, and training in board ethics;
- Draft a board document including measurable performance goals for the Executive Director and determine a regular time to review the Executive Director’s performance against documented goals;
- Provide detailed board reports on budget and financial condition, occupancy and vacancies, HUD reporting, HCV utilization, outstanding work orders, lease enforcement, criminal incidents at developments, and tenants’ accounts receivables;
The executive director at the time of the compliance review was John Clarke, who was hired as the Interim Executive Director in August 2022 on a one-year contract at an hourly rate of $125 for about 15 hours of work per week, the report said.
At the same time Clarke was working as executive director of the New Brunswick Housing Authority and interim executive director of the Princeton Housing Authority.
The previous Executive Director Thomas Hannon left the job in May 2021, with no explanation given for his reasons for leaving. For a time the board appointed Director of Finance Denise Gordy as interim executive director from May 2021 to August 2022.
The report also said that Clarke was first hired as a contractor in January 2020 to provide Hannon with “sensitivity training," but that contract was never executed.
According to HUD, ACHA owns and operates 1,476 units of federal public housing, and in Fiscal Year 2022 HUD provided almost $9.6 million in operating grant funds and $4.8 million in capital grant funds to support those units.
REPORTER: Michelle Brunetti Post
609-841-2895
"There are five principal issues contributing to ACHA’s failure to administer its (housing voucher and public housing) programs consistent with the Financial Management and Procurement requirements mandated by statute, regulation, and sub-regulatory guidance.
"These failures include, but are not limited to:
"_ Inadequate oversight, management and tracking of critical 'Financial Management and Procurement' functions and indicators ...
"_ Inadequate management and knowledge of property management functions including compliance with HUD rules and regulations ...
"_ Inadequate management and knowledge of HCV (Housing Choice Voucher) program functions including compliance with HUD rules and regulations ...
_ Poor oversight of ACHA policies and operations, by ACHA’s Board of Commissioners and Executive Leadership ...
_ ACHA’s failure to provide decent, safe, and sanitary housing opportunities for residents in violation of program requirements.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.