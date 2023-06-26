_ ACHA’s failure to provide decent, safe, and sanitary housing opportunities for residents in violation of program requirements.

_ Poor oversight of ACHA policies and operations, by ACHA’s Board of Commissioners and Executive Leadership ...

"_ Inadequate management and knowledge of HCV (Housing Choice Voucher) program functions including compliance with HUD rules and regulations ...

"_ Inadequate management and knowledge of property management functions including compliance with HUD rules and regulations ...

"_ Inadequate oversight, management and tracking of critical 'Financial Management and Procurement' functions and indicators ...

"These failures include, but are not limited to:

"There are five principal issues contributing to ACHA’s failure to administer its (housing voucher and public housing) programs consistent with the Financial Management and Procurement requirements mandated by statute, regulation, and sub-regulatory guidance.

ACHA Public Housing Findings

Finding PH 1

ACHA’s Admission and Continued Occupancy Policy (ACOP) has not been updated since 2013 and does not comply with HUD regulations.

Finding PH 2

ACHA is not safeguarding personally identifiable information (PII) required by HUD or preventing potential breaches of this sensitive data.

Finding PH 3

ACHA is not in compliance with updated Violence Against Women Act (VAWA) requirements

Finding PH 4

ACHA failed to establish the Over-income policy.

PIH Finding 5

ACHA is not in compliance with the choice of flat rent by tenants.

Finding PH 6

ACHA’s flat rent schedule has not been updated with the current FMR. ACHA must establish flat rents at no less than 80 percent of the published FMR.

Finding PH 7

ACHA is not in compliance with the Community Service and Self-Sufficiency Requirement (CSSR).

Finding PH 8

ACHA is non-compliant with the Minimum Rent Policy and Procedure. In the ACOP, ACHA has a minimum rent established in the amount of fifty (50) dollars, but ACH was unable to provide any documentation on the implementation of minimum rent or policy.

Finding PH 9

ACHA is not making reasonable efforts to provide language assistance to ensure Limited English Proficient (LEP) persons have meaningful access to its programs and activities.

PH Finding 10

ACHA does not have an accurate listing of vacant units and is not reporting an accurate status of units in the Inventory Management System/PIH Information Center (IMS/PIC) system.

PH Finding 11

ACHA does not have a No Smoking Policy. ACHA mentions that smoking is prohibited in its lease but does not have a policy in place.

Finding PH 12

ACHA does not have adequate internal procedures in place for tenant selection, resident transfers, unit turnaround, or leasing for its public housing units. HUD reviewers found the following:

Finding PH 13

ACHA does not conduct criminal record screening or maintain records in accordance with HUD regulations.

Finding PH 14

ACHA does not screen applicants who may be subject to a lifetime sex offender registration in accordance with its policies and HUD regulations.

Finding PH 15

ACHA is not in compliance with HUD regulations on record retention.

Finding PH 16

ACHA does not use the Enterprise Income Verification (EIV) in accordance with HUD regulations nor does it have a policy for monitoring reports for mandatory use of the Enterprise Income Verification (EIV) System.

Finding PH 17

During the review of ACHA’s lease, it was noted that the lease states that ACHA shall not pay interest on a tenant’s security deposit. However, according to State of Jersey, a landlord must hold a tenant’s security deposit in an interest earning account.

Finding PH 18

ACHA is non-compliant with HUD regulations regarding pets in public housing. ACHA has not reviewed or revised its pet policy, which has language from 1991 and 2000.

Finding PH 19

ACHA is not in compliance with its policy and procedure for collecting delinquent rents and other amounts owed.

Finding PH 20

ACHA is not completing Public Housing annual re-examinations in accordance with HUD regulations and/or its ACOP, as required. At the time of our review, ACHA had over 500 late re-examinations of family income.

Finding PH 21

ACHA does not properly calculate rent. HUD reviewed 10 tenant files and found that income calculations were incorrect due to incorrect calculation(s), improper verification (s) and/or missing verification(s). Of the 10 files reviewed, only 1 file contained complete information.

Finding PH 22

ACHA is not following its lease and it cannot document when lease enforcement actions were taken. HUD reviewer interviewed Property Managers and was informed that ACHA has no documentation on lease enforcement actions.

Finding PH 23

ACHA is not in compliance with its ACOP and HUD regulations regarding annual inspections.

Finding PH 24

ACHA is not in compliance with its ACOP and HUD regulations on Reasonable Accommodation requests, transfers, and tracking.

Finding PH 25

ACHA stated that they pay utilities for public housing. However, upon review of the different leases HUD reviewer noted that tenants in Scattered sites pay utilities. ACHA is not managing utility allowances in accordance with HUD regulations. ACHA has not reviewed or updated its utility allowances, nor did they provide HUD a copy of the latest board approved utility allowance schedule.

Finding PH 26

ACHA does not monitor elevated environmental intervention blood lead levels (EBLL) in accordance with HUD rules and regulations. ACHA could not provide any documentation on cases where there were children under the age of 6 with an elevated blood lead level.

Finding PH 27

ACHA is not tracking funds owed from public housing participants in accordance with HUD regulations and its ACOP.

Finding PH 28

ACHA does not terminate public housing tenants in accordance with its policies and HUD requirements.

Finding PH 29

All 7 PH unoccupied units requiring HUD approval expired in August 2021 and have not been renewed.

Finding PH 30

Finding PH 31

Based on a random review, the PHA does not complete repairs of all inspection defects found during inspection.

Finding PH 32

The PHA requires self-inspections be performed on all units at least once a year, however evidence shows that this is not being completed on all units.

Finding PH 33

The PHA has not corrected all deficiencies indicated in its inspection within 90 days, or within such period as provided in the HUD-executed Corrective Action Plan.

Finding PH 34

There is no evidence to suggest that ACHA developed and implemented an inventory control system and schedule for equipment and similar assets, nor evidence that the ACHA completed physical inventories and inventory reconciliations of its property at least every two years.

Finding PH 35

The ACHA did not provide the review team with a Disposition policy. There is no evidence to suggest that the ACHA disposed of equipment or property in accordance with its disposition policy and the ACC.

Finding PH 36

The HA could not produce a current Physical Needs Assessment (PNA). It is unclear when the last one was completed, but it was at least 8 years ago.

Finding PH 37

The HA's procurement actions do not reflect correct implementation of the ACHA’s procurement policy. Although the ACHA policy is compliant with HUD regulations, the ACHA is operating based on a locally declared emergency order from October 2022, and solely making Purchase Orders to address operational needs. The ACHA must still comply with federal requirements and adhere to their procurement policy.

Finding PH 38

After the FO removed the PHA from zero-threshold/manual review in December 2022, the PHA continued to contract through “Emergency” Purchase Orders, which is evidence of noncompetitive procurement without prior HUD approval.

Finding PH 39

After the FO removed the PHA from zero threshold/manual review in December 2022, the PHA continued to contract through “Emergency” Purchase Orders, which demonstrates the HA is not adhering to the micro purchase ceiling as required by regulation and in accordance with its procurement policy.

Finding PH 40

After the FO removed the PHA from zero-threshold/manual review in December 2022, the PHA continued to contract through “Emergency” Purchase Orders, which demonstrates the HA is not complying with the small purchase, sealed bid, and competitive proposal thresholds and/or ceilings as required by regulation and in accordance with its procurement policy.

Finding PH 41

The HA is not on track to meet its recently past/upcoming Capital Fund obligation and expenditure end dates. Although the 2018-2021 CFP grants have reported obligations of 100% of the grant amounts in LOCCS as of 1/31/23, the PHA was unable to demonstrate any legitimate obligating documents to confirm these reports. All “Emergency” Purchase Orders provided were either operational expenses or unclear what work was being performed. When the LOCCS user was questioned about the increase in monthly obligations from 12/31 to 1/31, the explanation was that he was simply entering what the Interim Executive Director, Mr. Clarke, instructed him to enter.

Finding PH 42

ACHA is not in compliance with Section 3 requirements or reporting. ACHA does not track, record, keep information on or submit reports as required by HUD regulations.