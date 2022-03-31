Absecon's LaRotonda appointed executive director of Atlantic County GOP

Absecon City Councilman Nick LaRotonda will join newly appointed Chairman Don Purdy in heading the Atlantic County GOP, serving as executive director, county Republicans said Thursday.

“As chairman, I want to bring new energy and excitement to our party,” Purdy said in a statement Thursday. “I believe Nick LaRotonda best represents that commitment and is exactly the person we need to help us bring in new blood and help usher in the next generation of leadership for our Atlantic County Republican Party.”

LaRotonda said as executive director he will manage the county GOP's day-to-day operations. He'll also help coordinate events and fundraisers to assist Purdy.

The career firefighter and EMT at Atlantic City International Airport was reelected to City Council in November, having first been sworn in to fill the Ward 1 seat vacated by Frank Phillips in 2021. He heads the city's Economic Development Committee and also sits on the Public Works and Parks & Playgrounds committees, according to the city's website.

His City Council term ends in 2024.

LaRotonda's appointment is among several changes the Atlantic County Republicans have made this month.

Purdy was recently appointed chairman, filling the spot held by Keith Davis, an attorney who stepped down from his role with the Republicans earlier this month. Davis had held the job for 16 years.

Purdy also is Galloway Township's former mayor.

Local Republicans got a boost last November from voters, sweeping Democratic challenges in the county and claiming legislative seats in the 1st, 2nd, 3rd, 8th and 9th districts.

