Absecon reorganizes; 3 retain council seats

ABSECON — Three current council members were sworn in Thursday evening at the city's reorganization meeting.

The seven-seat council remains majority Democratic, with Councilman Nick LaRotonda being the only Republican.

Steve Light will remain councilman-at-large, while Sandy Cain remains the Ward 2 representative.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Betty Howell was selected to continue serving as council president, according to a news release.

LaRotonda was sworn in by U.S. Rep. Jeff Van Drew, R-2nd, for his second term after being appointed in 2021 to fill the seat vacated by former councilman Frank Phillips.

LaRotonda, 29, lost his previous campaigns for council in 2019 and 2020. He won reelected in November. He's one of the youngest council members to serve in the city's history, according to the release.

LaRotonda currently serves as a captain with the Absecon Volunteer Fire Department.

Contact Eric Conklin: 609-272-7261 econklin@pressofac.com Twitter @ACPressConklin

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.