ATLANTIC CITY — Just over a year into his tenure as the executive director of the Casino Reinvestment Development Authority, Sean Pattwell appears comfortable behind the scenes.

He rarely offers interviews, and does not appear to have spoken at a board meeting since starting the job last April. The meetings are still held remotely, and minutes of the meetings show Pattwell in attendance.

Pattwell’s approach seems a significant departure from that of former director Matt Doherty, who left the job in January 2022.

Doherty participated in public meetings and would speak with reporters, although at times would only speak off the record about some specific topics.

“It’s certainly a different style,” said former CRDA board member Richard Tolson, who was off the board at the same time as Doherty.

Tolson praised Pattwell’s business experience, and suggested there could be some benefits to an executive director who shies away from the spotlight.

As if to illustrate the point, Pattwell could not be contacted for an interview for this story. So far, he has not responded to previous requests for comment on news stories about CRDA issues, and staff members said no interview could be arranged for this story until June.

Later, that was amended slightly, with a possibility put forward of speaking directly to Pattwell in late May.

Several current board members either did not respond to requests for comment for this story or declined to speak on the record, and members of staff are not permitted to speak with reporters without authorization from spokesperson Karen Martin, who was not available this month.

Attempts to reach Pattwell directly were also unsuccessful. He has issued statements in the past, in which a quote for his attribution is already written out.

Pattwell’s background is in the insurance industry, working for years with Herbert L. Jamison and Co.

Information released by Gov. Phil Murphy’s office also cited Pattwell’s educational and community work, saying he was on the Board of Trustees for the Rutgers Foundation and other organizations.

Public records show he contributed to Murphy and the Democratic state committee, giving close to $60,000 over a 10-year period. Over that same time, his wife, Janice Pattwell, shows an additional $15,000 in contributions.

As the CRDA executive director, Pattwell’s salary is $175,000 a year, according to state records. That’s also what Doherty made.

Longtime director John Palmieri made $225,000. When he stepped down in 2016, the salary for his replacement, Christopher Howard, dropped to $175,000, where it has remained.

About the same time that Palmieri left, a change in state law diverted about $20 million a year from the casino Investment Alternative Tax to help pay Atlantic City debt.

Attorney is out at CRDA ATLANTIC CITY — Monica de los Rios is no longer with the Casino Reinvestment Development Aut…

In conversations since Pattwell started at the authority, board members cited his intelligence, describing his encyclopedic knowledge on a variety of topics.

“He has decades of executive expertise and has received a bachelor’s degree, three master’s degrees, and is currently pursuing a fourth degree in literature at Harvard University,” reads his bio on the CRDA website.

While he has not been a noticeable presence at CRDA board meetings, he has attended a variety of events within the city and nearby, including fundraisers for local organizations.

Another former board member, Gary Hill, said he urged Pattwell to forge connections with the community, to better understand CRDA’s role in the city and the impact of some of the programs the organization supports.

Hill said he was happy to give Pattwell a chance but added he would have liked to see someone with lifelong connections to Atlantic City in the position.

In announcing Pattwell’s appointment last year, Murphy and Lt. Gov. Shelia Oliver praised Pattwell’s experience, saying he would serve the residents of Atlantic City.

“He is the right person to lead the CRDA as it plays a critical role in Atlantic City’s recovery from the economic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic,” Murphy said in a statement. “I look forward to working with Sean on our administration’s efforts to attract investment to Atlantic City that will be for the benefit of the city’s residents and workers.”

There was no response to a request for comment on Pattwell’s performance from the governor’s press office, nor to questions about the process for choosing an executive director. Pattwell’s appointment was approved by the CRDA board.

Police substation planned for Boardwalk Hall ATLANTIC CITY — Police will have a new, more visible substation on the Atlantic City Boardwa…

One of the authority’s highest-profile efforts over the past year has been a plan to bring a full-service grocery store to the city for the first time in years. An $18.5 million deal Pattwell inherited from the previous administration fell apart in 2022. The authority is looking for a new grocery store operator, with proposals due June 8.

Board members speaking on background say Pattwell’s behind-the-scenes approach has worked well for the authority, describing his style as collaborative, with little interest in swing-for-the-fences plays and more emphasis on achievable steps.

Tolson said he has met Pattwell a couple of times.

“I really don’t know him,” he said in a recent interview.

Now outside the authority, he said Pattwell appears to be competent but said he, too, would have liked to see someone with local roots in the job.

Tolson added there appears to be a shift away from South Jersey representation on the CRDA Board of Directors, a 17-member body that includes appointed members and others, such as the mayor of Atlantic City, the state attorney general and others, who are members of the board by virtue of their other positions.

The governor appoints six members, with advice and consent of the state Senate, while the Senate president recommends two members to the governor.

Both Tolson and Hill praised the appointment of Maisha Moore to serve as deputy executive director of the CRDA, citing her extensive knowledge of the community.

Long and winding road to demolition in Atlantic City ATLANTIC CITY — The saga surrounding a single blighted building that has played out at city …

A Pleasantville resident, Moore had served as chief of staff to a former Atlantic City mayor and has worked with U.S. Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J.

The CRDA saw extensive changes in 2022. Pattwell replaced Monica de los Rios, who stepped in as acting director after Doherty’s departure. She had been the authority’s general counsel, and briefly returned to that role when Pattwell became executive director, but was out of that post before the year was out.

There was no formal announcement of de los Rios’ departure.

Moore replaced former deputy director Rosa Farias.