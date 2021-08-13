 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
A section of Pomona Road will be closed for part of Monday in Galloway Township
0 comments

A section of Pomona Road will be closed for part of Monday in Galloway Township

{{featured_button_text}}
Road work Monday on Pomona Road in Galloway Township

Pomona Road in Galloway Township will be closed from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, Aug. 16 between Duerer Street and Moss Mill Road for Atlantic County paving operations, weather permitting.                                                                                                                                                                       

 PRESS ARCHIVES

Director of Public Works Matt Ayers gives a tour of two inactive sand quarries within the western part of Galloway Township

GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — Pomona Road will be closed from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday between Duerer Street and Moss Mill Road for county paving operations, weather permitting.

Local traffic only will be permitted from Duerer Street to Auchter Mulch, county spokesperson Linda Gilmore said in a news release. No traffic will be permitted beyond that point.

Stockton University athletic fields will be accessible via Pomona Road from Duerer Street only, Gilmore said.

Follow detour signage to Odessa Avenue to avoid the work zone.

For a complete list of traffic advisories on or impacting county roads, visit aclink.org.

— Vincent Jackson

Thank you for reading The Press of Atlantic City. Please consider supporting The Press with a subscription.
0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

UN chief says Afghanistan 'spinning out of control'

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News