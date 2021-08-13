A section of Pomona Road will be closed for part of Monday in Galloway Township

GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — Pomona Road will be closed from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday between Duerer Street and Moss Mill Road for county paving operations, weather permitting.
Local traffic only will be permitted from Duerer Street to Auchter Mulch, county spokesperson Linda Gilmore said in a news release. No traffic will be permitted beyond that point.
Stockton University athletic fields will be accessible via Pomona Road from Duerer Street only, Gilmore said.
Follow detour signage to Odessa Avenue to avoid the work zone.
For a complete list of traffic advisories on or impacting county roads, visit aclink.org.
— Vincent Jackson
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.