A few Cape May County races look like hot contests
A few Cape May County races look like hot contests

101421-pac-nws-signphotos 2

Marshes, woods and other roadsides tend to be especially politically active around elections, with campaign signs often gathering along otherwise empty stretches.

 Bill Barlow, Staff Writer

With statewide attention on the governor’s race at the top of the ticket and campaigns underway for state Senate and Assembly, many voters in Cape May County are focused on municipal races, with contests in multiple towns.

At the county level, only longtime Republican Leonard Desiderio is on the ballot, looking at a “gimme” to keep the Cape May County Board of Commissioners a Republican-only club.

In two communities, the election has the potential to change the political landscape.

Wildwood Crest

All three members of Wildwood Crest’s nonpartisan Board of Commissioners are up for reelection. There are six candidates on the ballot, opening the possibility of an entirely new government in the small shore community, although local observers see that as unlikely. However, a close race does seem likely.

The three incumbents, Mayor Don Cabrera, veteran Commissioner Joyce Gould and Commissioner David Thompson, are all seeking reelection, but not running together. Thompson is on a ticket with candidate Darleen Devlin.

Also on the ballot are Joseph Schiff and Joseph Franco Jr.

Upper Township

Nine candidates are on the ballot for three seats, and only one of those is an incumbent, so the township’s government leadership will have new faces following the election.

Richard Palombo, who has been the township’s mayor for 22 years, has decided not to seek a new term. Deputy Mayor Ed Barr decided the same thing early this year, leaving relative newcomer Kimberly Hayes as the only incumbent.

Because of the resignation of Committee member Hobie Young last year, there will be three seats on the ballot instead of two, meaning there is a chance the election could change the majority of the five-member governing body. There is a year remaining on that term.

Filling out Hayes’ Republican ticket are Jay Newman — the longtime chief of the Marmora Volunteer Fire Company and a former member of the Township Committee — and Mark Pancoast, a police sergeant in Ocean City, running for the remaining year of Young’s term.

They will face Democrats Christina “Cricket” Denton and Lenora Boninfante Kodytek on the ballot for the two three-year terms and Shawna Mulford, who is seeking the one-year term.

On the independent ticket, Anthony Inserra, also a former committee member, joins Andrew Shawl, a member of the township Zoning Board, and local businessman Jack Griffin, who is on the ballot for the one-year term. The ticket has described itself as independent Republicans.

This fall, the Democrats and the independent ticket faced off at a candidate’s night organized by a local business group, while the GOP candidates opted instead to hold a separate event the same night.

Middle Township

Democrat Quanette Vasser-McNeal, the former president of the local NAACP chapter, challenges Republican incumbent Theron “Ike” Gandy, who is seeking a second term. The other two seats on the Township Committee are not up for grabs, so whatever the result, Republicans will remain in control.

Ocean City

Ocean City is a nonpartisan town, and usually holds elections in the spring. This year, three people are on the ballot to fill the unexpired term of former 1st Ward Councilman Mike DeVlieger. They include Terrance Crowley, tapped by the other City Council members to fill the seat until the election, as well as Donna Moore and Donna DeRocher. Moore is a regular at council meetings, advocating against pesticide and herbicide use on the barrier island, and DeRocher said she is running out of concern for overdevelopment and to improve the look of the city.

West Cape May

There are four candidates for three seats, including all three incumbents on the nonpartisan Board of Commissioners. Mayor Carol Sabo and Commissioners John Francis III and Peter Burke are on the ballot, as is challenger Daniel Kurkowski.

North Wildwood

Mayor Pat Rosenello and at-large Councilman Salvatore Zampirri, both Republicans, are unopposed on the ballot, as is 2nd Ward Councilman Joseph Rullo. The only North Wildwood race is in the 1st Ward. Republican James Kane, who has been a council member since 2012, is being challenged by Democrat Maria Mattera.

Stone Harbor

Republicans Bernadette “Bunny” Parzych and Frank Dallahan are running unopposed.

Woodbine Republicans Michael Benson and Joseph Johnson III are also running unopposed.

Lenny Desiderio

Desiderio

 Matthew Strabuk, For The Press

Contact Bill Barlow:

609-272-7290

bbarlow@pressofac.com

Twitter @jerseynews_bill

