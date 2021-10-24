A few Cape May County races look like hot contests

Middle Township

Democrat Quanette Vasser-McNeal, the former president of the local NAACP chapter, challenges Republican incumbent Theron “Ike” Gandy, who is seeking a second term. The other two seats on the Township Committee are not up for grabs, so whatever the result, Republicans will remain in control.

Ocean City

Ocean City is a nonpartisan town, and usually holds elections in the spring. This year, three people are on the ballot to fill the unexpired term of former 1st Ward Councilman Mike DeVlieger. They include Terrance Crowley, tapped by the other City Council members to fill the seat until the election, as well as Donna Moore and Donna DeRocher. Moore is a regular at council meetings, advocating against pesticide and herbicide use on the barrier island, and DeRocher said she is running out of concern for overdevelopment and to improve the look of the city.

West Cape May

There are four candidates for three seats, including all three incumbents on the nonpartisan Board of Commissioners. Mayor Carol Sabo and Commissioners John Francis III and Peter Burke are on the ballot, as is challenger Daniel Kurkowski.

North Wildwood