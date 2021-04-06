2nd District GOP Senate primary to create plenty of buzz

There are few contested primary races for state offices this year in southeastern New Jersey, but the Republican primary for state Senate in the 2nd Legislative District is likely to create enough buzz for the whole state.

The hot primary in the 2nd District, between Republicans Vince Polistina, of Egg Harbor Township, and Seth Grossman, of Atlantic City, will be among the state’s most interesting, one political analyst predicted.

“Normally I would go with the organization candidate (winning), because of the built-in advantages that go with it,” said John Froonjian, executive director of the William J. Hughes Center for Public Policy at Stockton University. “This is going to be a little different.”

Those advantages include greater access to campaign infrastructure, the help of party activists and the ability to raise money, Froonjian said.

The party committee is supporting Polistina, who will run as an “Atlantic County Regular Republican.”

Monday was the deadline for filing petitions to run, and the state Division of Elections listed the unofficial candidates for state offices Tuesday.